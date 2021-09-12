Tito Ortiz praises Anderson Silva following knockout: “Even Liddell didn’t clip me that bad. That was a good punch.”

Tito Ortiz praised Anderson Silva following his knockout loss, saying that “even Liddell didn’t clip me that bad. That was a good punch.”

Ortiz made his professional boxing debut against Silva on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, and the fight did not go well for the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Ortiz looked slow from the opening bell, and after trying to hurt Silva with punches near the corner of the ring, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was clipped right on the chin with a short punch by Silva and then dropped by another.

Speaking to the media following their boxing match, Ortiz praised Silva, taking a shot at his former longtime rival Chuck Liddell for apparently not hitting him as hard as Silva did.

Tito Ortiz: I’ve never been clipped like that. Even Liddell didn’t clip me that bad. That was a good punch. He caught me with a clean punch.

It was a fantastic knockout by Silva, who once again showed that he is a master of the striking arts with another highlight-reel finish added to his resume. Since leaving the UFC last year and heading back to the sport of boxing, “The Spider” is a perfect 2-0 with wins over Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The Brazilian looks like a complete natural in competing in boxing and it will be interesting to see what his next assignment is.

As for Ortiz, things did not go well for him in the ring against Silva, and they did not go well for him on the scale, either, as he missed weight during the official weigh-ins. While it’s possible Ortiz may box again, don’t expect him to agree to a 195lbs catchweight again.

