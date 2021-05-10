Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul: “I’m ready anytime for that clown”

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell said that he’s ready to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, saying “I’m ready anytime for that clown.”

Liddell was responding to a fan who had suggested that either Liddell, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya or former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov should fight Paul, who has quickly turned himself into one of combat sports’ biggest names. Taking to his social media to respond, “The Iceman” said that he’d be happy to fight Paul.

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

Liddell (21-9) is certainly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and a UFC Hall of Famer through and through. That being said, he’s now 51 years old, and the last time we saw Liddell enter the cage in 2018, he was knocked out by Tito Ortiz in their trilogy. Going back to 2008, Liddell’s last four fights have resulted in him being knocked out, and his last win came all the way back in 2007 when he beat Wanderlei Silva by decision. As great of a fighter as Liddell once was, at his age and considering the durability of his chin at this point of his career, this fight with Paul won’t be a walk in the park in 2021 as it once would have.

For Paul, getting legends like Liddell calling him out just proves that whatever he is doing is working. Although a lot of people in the combat sports community do not like Paul, you can’t question that he brings in the eyeballs and the money. While taking on older, retired fighters aren’t helping his causes, Paul is making a ton of money and so are his opponents. Given that Paul might look at Liddell as another “easy” win, he might be interested in taking this fight as well, but we will see.

Do you want to see Chuck Liddell fight Jake Paul?