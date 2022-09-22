Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife claims ‘The Iceman’ is suffering from CTE: “He can’t remember stuff and gets stuck on speech”

Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife is claiming ‘The Iceman’ is suffering from CTE.

It was almost a year ago that former light heavyweight champion and UFC hall of famer Chuck Liddell (21-9 MMA) split from his wife Heidi Northcott after 10 years of marriage and entered into a custody battle over their children. The couple have two children, a daughter, Guinevere and a son, Charles.

- Advertisementss -

Prior to the announcement of the split there were incidents in the tabloids of domestic abuse, both verbal and physical, in the household.

Divorce proceedings are currently underway which include court evaluations and testimonies from both parents.

- Advertisement -

It was during these proceedings that ‘The Blast‘ obtained legal documents wherein Ms. Liddell is accusing her estranged 52 year old husband of having CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) which can result in fits of violence, paranoia and substance abuse.

Heidi, 42, commented:

“He’s been knocked out many times and has CTE. He can’t remember stuff and gets stuck on speech. He’s going to have dementia or Alzheimer’s. He has terrible sleep apnea.”

CTE is a progressive brain condition that is thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head and repeated concussions.

- Advertisement -

Liddell has not fought since November of 2018, where he went down to defeat by knockout against Tito Ortiz (21-12 MMA). Prior to that bout, he had not entered the Octagon since 2010. Liddells’ last 4 fights of his career were lost by knockout.

While divorce is never easy, and custody battles can be very messy, it would not be uncommon for a fighter to be diagnosed with CTE, especially a fighter who has had a history of being knocked out in the cage. Liddell has that history.

A judge is expected to rule on the Liddell’s custody case in November of this year.

Should the fighter be suffering from CTE, is could prove problematic in his ability to gain custody of his children.

- Advertisement -