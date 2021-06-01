Chuck Liddell promises he won’t stop Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter boxing match early: “I’m gonna let ’em fight”

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell promised he won’t stop Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter boxing match early, saying that “I’m gonna let ’em fight.”

Liddell will be the special guest referee on June 11 when Odom meets Carter in a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of the matchup, Liddell promised the fans that he will let the former NBA star and the former pop singer fight and that he won’t stop the fight early as he belives the fans deserve a good fight.

“I’m gonna let ’em fight. I’m going to let them fight to some extent. Obviously, it’s a celebrity fight, so it depends. I’m not going to let them get too hurt. I’m going to protect either of them from either of them if they’re getting hurt. We don’t want them getting hurt. But hey, you gotta let them fight. People are paying to watch you fight, you’re getting paid to fight, you want to make some money, you gotta fight,” Liddell said.

According to Liddell, he has experience officiating fights in his gym when two fighters who didn’t like each other had a hard sparring session that Liddell would be the referee of.

“I always liked those kinds of things. We used to do it in the gym for charity. Charity fights for guys who didn’t like each other. Guys that wanted to do a boxing thing, we’d have a big sparring match where I messed with them. Those were always fun. But I’m just don’t know how this is going to work. I just want to see how Odom’s going to fight Aaron. How is he going to hit him? I don’t know how Aaron’s going to hit Odom. I hoping Odom comes out and puts his hand on his head and Aaron’s swinging away,” Liddell joked.

Who do you think wins this celebrity boxing match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter than Chuck Liddell is officiating?