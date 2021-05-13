Chuck Liddell will be special guest referee for Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter celebrity boxing match

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell will be the special guest referee for the upcoming Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter celebrity boxing match.

Odom, the former NBA star, and Carter, the former pop singer, will fight each other on June 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. FITE TV made the announcement on Thursday that Liddell, the longtime UFC light heavyweight champion and one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, will be the special guest referee for the fight. Check out the announcement.

BREAKING NEWS The #Iceman, @ChuckLiddell will serve as the special guest referee for #CelebrityBoxing’s June 11th event when @RealLamarOdom faces @aaroncarter in the main event. Hosted by @FINALLEVEL & @cocosworld Live on #FITE

Liddell was most recently in the news when he said he would be willing to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. At age 51 and coming off of a string of knockout losses in his last four MMA fights, it seems unlikely that we will ever see “The Iceman” actually step into the cage or the ring again. But he has been keeping his name out there in recent weeks and the fact he is going to be the special guest referee for this celebrity boxing match is certainly interesting. Maybe he will use it as an opportunity to call Paul out again.

There is another MMA connection to this boxing match between Carter and Odom, as current UFC bantamweight Jesse Strader is helping train Carter for this matchup. But of course, the marquee name here is Liddell, the former UFC superstar who will be the special guest referee for this match. It will be interesting to see how he handles his boxing officiating duties in this matchup between two inexperienced celebrity combatants.

Will you be watching the Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter celebrity boxing match that Chuck Liddell is the referee of?