UFC legend Chuck Liddell names favorite ‘real fighter’ in modern MMA

By BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Chuck Liddell is one of the most important figures in UFC history. It’s been many years since he competed in the Octagon, but it’s still very interesting to hear his thoughts on the state of MMA today.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, MMA, Alex Pereira

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the UFC Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on how the sport has changed over the years, and made some interesting points.

“When I started fighting, the home run was [making] 150 grand a year,” Liddell said. “That’s if you fought probably three fights to get that. So there wasn’t any big thing. You got guys that liked fighting, and it’s a job where I can keep fighting. You had a lot more pure fighters. Guys that are fighters.

“Today you still have both, trust me, but guys that are athletes that can fight. They’re good athletes, and they can fight. They know how to fight. And sometimes that’s a different mindset. I mean, there’s guys that do well, and that are really kind of not what I consider like real fighters. They’re not great tactically, but they can be intimidated, they can pushed to a point where it’s not a fight.”

That’s an interesting take from Liddell, who was known for his ferocious striking in the early days of the UFC.

Chuck Liddell talks favorite UFC fighters of today

When asked who is favorite fighters are in 2025, the former light heavyweight champion was quick to point to another fearsome knockout artist who held the 205-pound title: Alex Pereira.

“Oh, there’s quite a few about that,” Liddell said. “Pereira is one of my favorites, but obviously he’s from Glover [Teixeira]. But I like his attitude about fighting. He’s a beast, man. So if I had to pick one, I guess [it’s Pereira].”

Chuck Liddell, 55, last fought in 2018, when he suffered a knockout loss to Tito Ortiz in a fight that never should have happened. He beat Ortiz twice in their primes. He also holds wins over legends like Randy Couture, Wanderlei Silva, Alistair Overeem, Vitor Belfort, and Kevin Randleman.

