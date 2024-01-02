Chuck Liddell explains frustration with personal nature of modern UFC trash talk: “I guess that’s the thing now”

By Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell isn’t exactly a fan of what he’s been seeing lately.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell

‘The Iceman’ is considered one of MMA’s earliest stars, and one of the more high-profile names to ever fight in the UFC. Across his tenure, he had massive fights with names such as Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Wanderlei Silva, and more. Chuck Liddell’s aforementioned rivalry with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ was massive for the early growth of the company.

Years removed from his rivalry with Ortiz, the two seem more friendly today than in the past. Part of the reason for that is that while Chuck Liddell hated his opponent, he never made things too personal with him. That’s not the case for a lot of the UFC today.

Last month alone, there were two high-profile incidents involving trash talk. At UFC 296, Leon Edwards scored a dominant decision win over Colby Covington, after ‘Chaos’ mocked his late father. That night, Sean Strickland got into a fight with Dricus du Plessis, days after ‘Stillknocks’ mocked the abuse at the hands of his dad.

The whole ordeal was frustrating to one Chuck Liddell. Speaking on a recent edition of Street Fight with Bradley Martyn, ‘The Iceman’ was asked about UFC 296. There, he echoed the sentiment from names such as Michael Page, that trash talk has gotten way too intense lately.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER HILARIOUSLY MOCKS COLBY COVINGTON’S UFC 296 LOSS: “HE TOOK 1776 SHOTS TO THE FACE”

Chuck-Liddell

PhotoCred: Bloody Elbow

Chuck Liddell explains frustration with the personal nature of modern UFC trash talk

“Some of the stuff they do nowadays, it’s not okay.” Chuck Liddell stated in the interview, discussing trash talkers such as Colby Covington. “Like, I mean it crosses some lines I think. But I mean, it is what it is. I guess that’s the thing now. Talking about someone’s father, talking about someone’s kids. Like hey man, I like Colby, but hey bro, you mouth off about my kids, you better have your hands up when I step to you.”

He continued, “I think Jake Shields dealt with a guy, he said something to him. Here’s the thing, some fan says some B.S. about you, whatever. But if you’re one of us, you’re a fighter, you don’t get a pass to trash me. You can talk about me, you can talk about my camp, talk about my coach, whatever. That’s all fair game.”

“But, don’t talk about my kids. Don’t talk about my family.” Chuck Liddell concluded, making his point clear. “Don’t come after me that way, because you’re one of us. If I come up and slap you, don’t act surprised… Like hey bro, you better expect it. Like, I’m not typically that guy, I don’t want to hurt anybody. But I’m very protective of people I care about.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC legend Chuck Liddell? Do you agree with ‘The Iceman’ about trash talk? Can you cross the line when trying to promote a fight?

Previous Post

Topics:

Chuck Liddell UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo and Michael Chandler

Henry Cejudo praises Michael Chandler for being patient and waiting for Conor McGregor fight

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2024
Michael Chandler, UFC
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler confirms he is fine with fighting Conor McGregor at middleweight: “Any weight is good with me”

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Michael Chandler has confirmed that he is fine with fighting Conor McGregor at middleweight.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland admits he was “boiling” following “off limits” comments by Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Sean Strickland is admitting that he was ‘boiling’ following the ‘off limits’ comments made by Dricus Du Plessis.

Jorge Masvidal, Unretired, UFC
UFC

Jorge Masvidal announces he is ending his retirement

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has announced that he is ending his retirement.

Jailton Almeida Tom Aspinall
Jailton Almeida

Tom Aspinall expresses interest in fighting the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida: “Sounds good”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his interest in fighting the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida.

TJ Dillashaw physique

Photo | TJ Dillashaw has put on some serious mass following UFC retirement: “Patience pays off”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says ‘Puppet master’ Conor McGregor is playing Michael Chandler like ‘Pinocchio’

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s recent announcement.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards announces he will be defending his welterweight title at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has revealed that he will be defending his belt at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor announces opponent and date for "the greatest comeback of all time"

Cole Shelton - December 31, 2023

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon in 2024.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals announcement date for his next fight

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his next fight on New Year’s Day.