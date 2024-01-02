Chuck Liddell explains frustration with personal nature of modern UFC trash talk: “I guess that’s the thing now”

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell isn’t exactly a fan of what he’s been seeing lately.

‘The Iceman’ is considered one of MMA’s earliest stars, and one of the more high-profile names to ever fight in the UFC. Across his tenure, he had massive fights with names such as Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Wanderlei Silva, and more. Chuck Liddell’s aforementioned rivalry with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ was massive for the early growth of the company.

Years removed from his rivalry with Ortiz, the two seem more friendly today than in the past. Part of the reason for that is that while Chuck Liddell hated his opponent, he never made things too personal with him. That’s not the case for a lot of the UFC today.

Last month alone, there were two high-profile incidents involving trash talk. At UFC 296, Leon Edwards scored a dominant decision win over Colby Covington, after ‘Chaos’ mocked his late father. That night, Sean Strickland got into a fight with Dricus du Plessis, days after ‘Stillknocks’ mocked the abuse at the hands of his dad.

The whole ordeal was frustrating to one Chuck Liddell. Speaking on a recent edition of Street Fight with Bradley Martyn, ‘The Iceman’ was asked about UFC 296. There, he echoed the sentiment from names such as Michael Page, that trash talk has gotten way too intense lately.

Chuck Liddell explains frustration with the personal nature of modern UFC trash talk

“Some of the stuff they do nowadays, it’s not okay.” Chuck Liddell stated in the interview, discussing trash talkers such as Colby Covington. “Like, I mean it crosses some lines I think. But I mean, it is what it is. I guess that’s the thing now. Talking about someone’s father, talking about someone’s kids. Like hey man, I like Colby, but hey bro, you mouth off about my kids, you better have your hands up when I step to you.”

He continued, “I think Jake Shields dealt with a guy, he said something to him. Here’s the thing, some fan says some B.S. about you, whatever. But if you’re one of us, you’re a fighter, you don’t get a pass to trash me. You can talk about me, you can talk about my camp, talk about my coach, whatever. That’s all fair game.”

“But, don’t talk about my kids. Don’t talk about my family.” Chuck Liddell concluded, making his point clear. “Don’t come after me that way, because you’re one of us. If I come up and slap you, don’t act surprised… Like hey bro, you better expect it. Like, I’m not typically that guy, I don’t want to hurt anybody. But I’m very protective of people I care about.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC legend Chuck Liddell? Do you agree with ‘The Iceman’ about trash talk? Can you cross the line when trying to promote a fight?