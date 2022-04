Cristiane Justino Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 25-2-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Cristiane Justino next fight? Cristiane Justino has a matchup with Kayla Harrison opening odds at +170,

Cristiane Justino last fight? Cristiane Justino won their last fight against Sinead Kavanagh by KO (Punches)Jason Herzog on Nov. 12, 2021 at Bellator 271 - Cyborg vs. Kavanagh.

Is Cristiane Justino retired? Cristiane Justino last fought Sinead Kavanagh 5 months and 23 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Cristiane Justino from? Cristiane Justino is from Curitiba, Parana, Brazil.

Has Cristiane Justino ever been knocked out? Cristiane Justino has lost 1 time by KO/TKO. Their only defeat KO (Punch)Marc Goddard from Amanda Nunes on Dec. 29, 2018 at UFC 232 - Jones vs. Gustafsson 2