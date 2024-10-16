Holly Holm backing former opponent Cris Cyborg to beat Larissa Pacheco in PFL debut: “Go in there and get that championship”

By Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

Holly Holm is backing Cris Cyborg to defeat Larissa Pacheco this weekend in her PFL debut.

Cris Cyborg Holly Holm

The two Brazilians are currently set to meet in the co-main event of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira on Saturday. Larissa Pacheco enters the fight red-hot, riding a ten-fight winning streak over the likes of Julia Budd and Kayla Harrison. Meanwhile, Cris Cyborg hasn’t competed since a knockout win over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 last October.

The reigning PFL tournament winner is seemingly Cris Cyborg’s biggest test since leaving the UFC. It appears that the Bellator women’s featherweight champion is aware of that fact. To prepare for her return to the cage, Cyborg has been training with her former opponent, Holly Holm.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ is currently working toward her own UFC return. However, Holly Holm put her plans on hold, to help Cris Cyborg prepare for her PFL debut. The two famously clashed at UFC 219 in December 2017, where the Brazilian emerged with a unanimous decision victory.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU OPENS UP ON RETIREMENT PLANS AHEAD OF PFL DEBUT: “I WOULD LIKE TO LEAVE AT THE TOP OF MY GAME”


Holly Holm previews Cris Cyborg’s PFL debut against Larissa Pacheco

Seven years later, Holly Holm is now backing her former opponent against Larissa Pacheco. Speaking in a recent interview with PFL, the former UFC champion was asked about Cris Cyborg’s return. There, Holm stated that she’s confident in the 39-year-old securing the PFL women’s Superfight title.

“I’m just here to support Cris for this fight.” Holly Holm stated in the interview discussing Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco. “I know she’s going to go in there and get that championship belt. I’ve always had a lot of respect for her. But being able to share our knowledge and come together [is different]. She’s been down to Albuquerque to help me train, so I wanted to come out here.”

She continued, “Obviously, in a fight I’m the one who wants to come out on top. But it was a really competitive fight [between us], and I think we’ve both, being in there, have grown a lot of respect for each other. Anybody that I fight, I want them to go be successful as well.”

What do you make of these comments from Holly Holm? Do you think Cris Cyborg will defeat Larissa Pacheco in her PFL debut this Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Holly Holm Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison accuses PFL of treating fighters poorly: "The truth will come out"

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

PFL’s Donn Davis expects Dana White to make major UFC announcement in attempt to stifle Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

PFL boss Donn Davis believes Dana White will make a major UFC announcement this week in an attempt to overshadow Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2024

The PFL is set to ensure maximum violence at Battle of the Giants with Ray Lewis chatting to fighters before they go out.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou again taunts Dana White over comments about his UFC pay: "I have all the receipts"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou has responded to UFC President Dana White.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains why he feels like a significant "underdog" ahead of MMA return vs. Renan Ferreira

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou admits he’s entering his PFL debut with a steep mountain to climb against the formidable Renan Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou's coach criticizes PFL's lack of promotion for former UFC champ's MMA return

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou opens up on retirement plans ahead of PFL debut: "I would like to leave at the top of my game"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is discussing retirement ahead of his PFL debut.

Larissa Pacheco, Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for "Uncalled for" treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, Cedric Doumbe
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier dismisses PFL and Bellator, says UFC is the only place to earn "Superstardom"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the UFC is the only MMA promotion in which athletes truly have an opportunity to achieve a superstar fame level.

Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL taking shots at her since UFC move: "I could say a lot..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison responded to the PFL’s promotion of her lone career defeat to market one of their biggest stars.