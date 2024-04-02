Cris Cyborg believes Holly Holm’s speed will be too much for Kayla Harrison at UFC 300: “Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off”

By Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

Cris Cyborg feels like Holly Holm’s speed will prove to be too much for Kayla Harrison when they collide at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm

Next weekend, Kayla Harrison will make her long-awaited UFC debut. She’ll take on former champion Holly Holm, someone that Cris Cyborg knows very well. In addition to fighting her in the past, she’s currently training wih Holm ahead of this contest.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison releases first statement after booking UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm: “My time is now”

We all know that UFC 300 is gearing up to be one of the most stacked cards of all time. In equal measure, this could serve as Holm’s last chance to prove herself as a potential title contender.

In a recent tweet, Cyborg explained why she thinks Holly will get the better of Harrison in Las Vegas.

Cyborg’s Harrison/Holm prediction

“I think Holly Holm’s hand speed and foot speed are going to be too much at the new weight. Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off when the problem is going to be speed. What did she do to increase her speed during camp?”

There are plenty of questions surrounding Kayla Harrison and what she can do in the UFC. As for Holly Holm, we know what she’s going to bring to the table.

Cyborg may not have fought Harrison before, but we all know that there’s a rivalry there. With so much on the line there are bound to be some surprises in this showdown, and we’re intrigued to see how it plays out.

What do you believe is most likely to happen when Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm meet at UFC 300? Do you agree with what was said by Cris Cyborg? Let us know your thoughts on this feud and UFC 300 as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Holly Holm Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Chris Weidman

John McCarthy explains how the commission “did the right thing” by giving Chris Weidman a technical decision win at UFC Atlantic City

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024
Mark Coleman
Mark Coleman

Max Holloway wants “real life BMF” Mark Coleman to present title at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to present the BMF title to the winner of his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield
Manon Fiorot

What's next for Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2024

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, a potential title eliminator bout at women’s flyweight went down as Manon Fiorot took on Erin Blanchfield.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley feels like Vicente Luque "quit" at UFC Atlantic City: "He didn’t want to be in there"

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes Vicente Luque quit at UFC Atlantic City.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Chael Sonnen presents two jaw-dropping theories behind Sean Strickland's delayed UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Sean Strickland’s ongoing UFC hiatus might be a small part of the UFC’s big plans for his next fight.

Tyron Woodley, Manny Pacquiao

Tyron Woodley blasts "greedy" Manny Pacquiao for stalled boxing fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024
James Krause
UFC

James Krause emerges after UFC fight-fixing scandal to reveal that he's $5 million in debt

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2024

Former UFC fighter and coach James Krause has emerged to reveal massive money trouble, but he plans to use it to his advantage.

Joe Rogan UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan previews "f*cking wild" Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker fight: "This is a big one"

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Robert Whittaker is the biggest test of Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting career.

CM Punk
UFC

CM Punk explains why he has "no regrets" over UFC run: "I would do it again"

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2024

CM Punk has no regrets over his UFC tenure.

Joaquin Buckley, Gilbert Burns
UFC

Joaquin Buckley on why he "loves" potential Gilbert Burns fight after UFC Atlantic City

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley wants to face another Kill Cliff FC standout, Gilbert Burns, after his emphatic win last Saturday.