Cris Cyborg believes Holly Holm’s speed will be too much for Kayla Harrison at UFC 300: “Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off”
Cris Cyborg feels like Holly Holm’s speed will prove to be too much for Kayla Harrison when they collide at UFC 300.
Next weekend, Kayla Harrison will make her long-awaited UFC debut. She’ll take on former champion Holly Holm, someone that Cris Cyborg knows very well. In addition to fighting her in the past, she’s currently training wih Holm ahead of this contest.
We all know that UFC 300 is gearing up to be one of the most stacked cards of all time. In equal measure, this could serve as Holm’s last chance to prove herself as a potential title contender.
In a recent tweet, Cyborg explained why she thinks Holly will get the better of Harrison in Las Vegas.
I think Holly Holm’s hand speed and foot speed are going to be too much at the new weight.
Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off when the problem is going to be speed.
What did she do to increase her speed during camp? https://t.co/prTBkpDUTT
Cyborg’s Harrison/Holm prediction
There are plenty of questions surrounding Kayla Harrison and what she can do in the UFC. As for Holly Holm, we know what she’s going to bring to the table.
Cyborg may not have fought Harrison before, but we all know that there’s a rivalry there. With so much on the line there are bound to be some surprises in this showdown, and we’re intrigued to see how it plays out.
