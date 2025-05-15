Cris Cyborg still believes Kayla Harrison “ran” from potential superfight

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

MMA legend Cris Cyborg believes that UFC contender Kayla Harrison ran away from a potential superfight against her.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg

As we know, Cris Cyborg is easily one of the greatest female fighters of this or any other generation. Her impact on mixed martial arts has been incredible and even at this advanced stage in her career, it still feels like she’s got a lot left in the tank. Alas, while we were able to see Cris get the opportunity to face Amanda Nunes, we haven’t seen her take on other dream opponents such as Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison.

For whatever reason, those bouts never came to fruition, with the Harrison fight being something that Cyborg clearly still thinks about to this day. It’s unlikely that we’re going to see it at this point given their respective situations, but in a sport like this one, you can never say never.

In a recent interview, Cyborg had the following to say on the Harrison fight and her upcoming title clash with Julianna Pena.

Cyborg believes Harrison ran from superfight

“Everybody knows Kayla Harrison ran away from me,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “You see Julianna Peña has been talking about this. You never know. I’m in the PFL now, I’m defending my title, but I don’t know. The opportunity maybe in the future, but for now, I’m focusing on finishing these next two fights and get into a different chapter in my life.”

“It’s going to be a very interesting fight,” Cyborg said of Harrison vs. Peña. “I believe Julianna Peña has everything to win the fight. For sure she has to defend the takedowns of Kayla Harrison, but she has very good wrestling. I actually saw some study we have for Kayla when I was supposed to fight her, and it’s going to be a great fight. It’s two grapplers. Let’s see who’s going to have the perfect plan is going to win the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Kayla Harrison UFC

