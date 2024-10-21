Cris Cyborg teases Misfits Boxing debut against Jully Poca after PFL title win: “She wanted to fight me next…”

By Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

PFL and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has her sights set on Misfits Boxing star Jully Poca.

Cris Cyborg, Jully Poca

The Brazilian is fresh off her return to the cage in the co-main event of PFL pay-per-view offering on Saturday. Back in the cage for the first time since knocking out Cat Zingano last October, Cris Cyborg faced Larissa Pacheco. For her part, the latter entered the cage riding a ten-fight winning streak, handing Kayla Harrison her only career defeat in that stretch.

However, the 39-year-old turned back the clock in Saudi over the weekend. Ultimately, it was Cris Cyborg who left the cage with a unanimous decision victory after five hard-fought rounds. With the win, the women’s MMA pioneer captured a championship in a stunning fifth promotion. However, she’s not done there.

Taking to social media following her PFL title win, Cris Cyborg called for a fight with Jully Poca in Misfits Boxing. Started in 2022 by influencer boxer KSI, the league has expanded to have many UFC veterans and professional fighters on the roster. For her part, Poca is 5-0 inside the boxing ring and is the reigning MB women’s cruiserweight champion.

Cris Cyborg calls for boxing match with Jully Poca following PFL title win

The 30-year-old influencer had previously shown interest in facing Cris Cyborg in the boxing ring in the past. However, on X, Jully Poca wrote that she won’t be fighting the PFL champion in her next outing. That being said, the Brazilian is down to face Cyborg at some point in the near future.

Nonetheless, it seems that the 39-year-old MMA legend is on the hunt for yet another championship. For what it’s worth, Cris Cyborg is no stranger to the boxing ring. Over the last two years, the Bellator and PFL women’s featherweight titleholder has competed four times.

In that time, she’s compiled a perfect 4-0 record, last knocking out Aria Wild in June. While a fight between the Brazilians would be a fun one, it seems that it will have to wait.

What do you make of these comments from the PFL champion? Do you want to see Cris Cyborg vs. Jully Poca in Misfits Boxing?

