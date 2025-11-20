Vadim Nemkov set to face Francis Ngannou’s former rival, Cris Cyborg features at PFL Lyon

Vadim Nemkov and Cris Cyborg, two of the greatest Bellator fighters of all time, will feature on the same card on December 13th.

The PFL will wrap up its 2025 event slate under new leadership, after John Martin took over the promotion’s CEO role earlier this year. PFL Lyon, which marks the league’s return to the European continent, will feature two elite fighters atop the card.

Vadim Nemkov made the full-time move up to heavyweight last year after a long, legendary run in the light heavyweight division. He made his heavyweight return in style by submitting former PFL champion Bruno Cappelozza with an arm-triangle choke at PFL vs. Bellator in Feb. 2024.

Earlier this year, Nemkov submitted Tim Johnson inside four minutes at PFL Champions Series 1 to prove himself as a top heavyweight contender.

Cris Cyborg will also make one of her final MMA appearances on the same card on December 13th in Lyon in the co-main event. Cyborg will fight for the PFL featherweight championship against the undefeated Sara Collins.

Vadim Nemkov, Cris Cyborg set to co-headline PFL Lyon

Meanwhile, Nemkov and Francis Ngannou’s former rival, Renan Ferreira, will headline PFL Lyon in a heavyweight title bout. The league announced the two headlining matchups for PFL Lyon on Wednesday.

Ferreira will make his return to the PFL SmartCage for the first time since falling to Ngannou by TKO in October 2024. Before the loss to Ngannou, Ferreira was on a five-fight unbeaten streak, including a 2023 PFL championship win over Denis Goltsov.

Meanwhile, Cyborg and Collins will square off in an intriguing matchup for the PFL women’s featherweight title. Collins earned the women’s featherweight title shot after six consecutive wins to begin her career, including a first-round submission against Leah McCourt in September 2024.

PFL Lyon also features the returns of up-and-coming stars Patrick Habirora, Taylor Lapilus, and Connor Hughes at the event.