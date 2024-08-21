Ronda Rousey re-ignites feud with Cris Cyborg over attempt to save women’s MMA: “Cheating a*s b*tch”

By Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

It appears that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is again at odds with Cris Cyborg.

Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg

‘Rowdy’ is seemingly retired from fighting these days, but her impact on the sport is impossible to ignore. Ronda Rousey came to the UFC straight from Strikeforce, making history as the first woman to fight for Dana White. From 2013 to 2016, she remained one of the most popular members of the roster.

However, it wasn’t an easy climb. It’s easy to forget, but there was once a time when it seemed that women’s MMA was on the way out. With Gina Carano heading to the movie world and Dana White publically not having an interest in the sport, Ronda Rousey felt that it was up to her to save it. That’s exactly what the former UFC champion stated in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Also in the interview, Ronda Rousey took a bit of a shot at Bellator champion Cris Cyborg. ‘Rowdy’ stated that with Carano gone, and the Brazilian on steroids making the sport look bad, women’s MMA was struggling. That’s the reason why she put a lot of pressure on herself to succeed and to try and impress Dana White.

RELATED: JON JONES REJECTS NOTION THAT STIPE MIOCIC IS “WASHED UP” AHEAD OF UFC RETURN: “DESPITE WHAT SOME OF THE CASUALS THINK”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion reignites feud with Cris Cyborg

“People forget how fragile that situation was and how last minute I was able to get us in.” Ronda Rousey stated in the interview with Chris Van Vliet. “Strikeforce was the only organization that was really showcasing women and that was because of Gina Carano, because her dad was involved with the Nevada Athletic Commission… When she was gone, Cris Cyborg’s pumped to the f*cking gills with steroids. No one wants to watch that cheating a*s b*tch, everything just tanked. The division was dying.”

Not long after Ronda Rousey’s comments, Cris Cyborg responded on social media. The Brazilian took aim at ‘Rowdy’ for having lost her final two fights in the UFC, mocking her overall record. For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that the two stars have traded insults back and forth.

A fight between Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg was discussed for years. However, the UFC was unable to make a bout between the two. Now, with ‘Rowdy’ retired and the Brazilian now over in Bellator, the two will never face-off in the cage.

What do you make of this back-and-forth featuring the former UFC champions? Do you side with Ronda Rousey or Cris Cyborg?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria confirms the BMF title won’t be up for grabs in fight with Max Holloway at UFC 308: “There’s no way I’m not going to knock him out”

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024
Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones rejects notion that Stipe Miocic is "washed up" ahead of UFC return: "Despite what some of the casuals think"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has continued to defend his matchup with Stipe Miocic.

Donald Trump, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Donald Trump praises 'warrior' Dustin Poirier for performance against Islam Makhachev: "He didn't lose that fight"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has nothing but praise for UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Michael Bisping, Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Michael Bisping sides with Dana White over reaction to Merab Dvalishvili's leaked cut

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping feels Merab Dvalishvili made a possible fight-determining mistake in leaking his pre-UFC 306 cut on social media.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland feels he'll never win a close UFC fight: "You can't judge me and say you're not biased"

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland doesn’t see himself winning a closely-contested fight due to his colorful personality and demeanor outside of the Octagon.

Roberto Soldic

Meet Roberto Soldic: The man who Dricus du Plessis doesn't want you to know about 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2024
Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Alex Pereira's potential return to middleweight: "He looked like death..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland reacted to Alex Pereira’s recent tease that he might return to the division after watching UFC 305.

Dana White, UFC 303
Israel Adesanya

Dana White takes blame for UFC editing out Francis Ngannou mentions, apologized to Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has apologized to Israel Adesanya and taken the blame for the editing error on UFC Countdown which removed a reference to Francis Ngannou.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree reveals he isn't planning on shooting takedowns against Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Khalil Rountree has revealed that he’s not planning on shooting takedowns when he collides with Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall praises Dricus du Plessis following UFC 305 victory

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has praised Dricus du Plessis following his triumph over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.