Cris Cyborg announces PFL debut against Larissa Pacheco is finally set: “It’s happening!”

By Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is ready to face Larissa Pacheco in the PFL.

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco

Many athletes have had their careers radically changed by the PFL’s decision to buy Bellator last year. However, few have been more impacted than the great Cris Cyborg. The women’s featherweight champion last scored a knockout win over Cat Zingano in October at Bellator 300. Post-fight, she faced off with Leah McCourt, in what was expected to be her next fight.

Instead, that bout with McCourt was bumped in favor of a long-awaited fight with Kayla Harrison. However, the Judoka instead headed to the UFC, and Cris Cyborg was then expected to face Larissa Pacheco. The former PFL tournament winner is known mainly for handing Harrison her first career loss in 2022.

Last month, PFL founder Donn Davis announced that Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco was official for this summer. However, the Bellator champion quickly revealed that she never agreed to the contest. The announcement was seemingly another example of a miscommunication between Cyborg and her new MMA home.

However, it seems that whatever issues the two sides had have now been ironed out. Earlier today, Cris Cyborg took to X with a brief post, stating that her fight with Larissa Pacheco is finally going to be happening. However, she declined to leave a date for the women’s featherweight contest.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL INSISTS MIKE TYSON FIGHT WILL BE A PROFESSIONAL ONE, DESPITE ‘IRON MIKE’ CLAIMING THAT IT WOULD BE AN EXHIBITION

Cris Cyborg

(via Bellator MMA)

Cris Cyborg announces Larissa Pacheco PFL fight is officially happening

“It’s happening! @criscyborg x @lpacchec is next @pflmma” – Cyborg wrote on X earlier today.

The PFL card featuring Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco is expected to be the company’s greatest offering ever. The second part of Donn Davis’ announcement earlier this year about the women’s clash, was that Francis Ngannou would be facing Renan Ferreira in the main event of the same card.

‘The Predator’, much like Cris Cyborg, has been linked to a PFL debut for months. Ngannou was last knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring last month and confirmed plans to return to MMA post-fight. For his promotional debut, he will be facing ‘Problema’, who knocked out Bellator champion Ryan Bader in February.

The PFL pay-per-view card is also expected to feature the return of former kickboxing champion Cedric Doubme. The Frenchman suffered a controversial stoppage loss to Baissangour Chamsoudinov last month. As of now, the card featuring Cris Cyborg and others lacks a date but is expected for late summer.

What do you make of this PFL fight announcement? Who do you have winning in this one? Cris Cyborg or Larissa Pacheco?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Chelsea Hackett

Video | Powerbomb backfires for Chelsea Hackett at PFL San Antonio

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024
Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Ronda Rousey

Cris Cyborg reacts after Ronda Rousey touts herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived: “Poor girl”

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting after Ronda Rousey touted herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

Taila Santos
Taila Santos

Former title challenger Taila Santos opens up on her unexpected departure from the UFC: “I wasn’t very happy”

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Former UFC title contender Taila Santos has given her thoughts on her unexpected release from the promotion.

Savannah Marshall
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former boxing world champion Savannah Marshall to make PFL debut in June

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Former women’s boxing champion Savannah Marshall will make her PFL debut on June 8th.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg believes Holly Holm’s speed will be too much for Kayla Harrison at UFC 300: “Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off”

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024
Cris Cyborg
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cris Cyborg refutes Donn Davis’ claim that their business relationship is totally fine: “I want a meeting in person”

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2024

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has refuted the idea that her relationship with PFL boss Donn Davis is in a positive place.

PFL's Donn Davis, Conor McGregor
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis opens up on possibility of signing Conor McGregor when 'The Notorious' hits free agency: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2024

PFL’s Donn Davis is ready to make a big splash in free agency, and that could involve Conor McGregor.

Francis Ngannou, Cris Cyborg
Francis Ngannou

PFL announces summer pay-per-view event featuring promotional debuts of Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou and Cris Cyborg will reportedly be making their PFL debuts later this year.

Cedric Doumbe, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cedric Doumbe puts blame on Marc Goddard for odd PFL Europe loss: "He didn't want to listen to me!"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2024

PFL star Cedric Doumbe feels that his loss to Baissangour Chamsoudinov was thanks to Marc Goddard.