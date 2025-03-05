Cris Cyborg names next potential PFL opponent after recent knockout win in boxing: “It’ll be in the fall”

By Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

PFL Superfights women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg hopes to return to the cage in the fall.

Cris Cyborg

The 39-year-old is fresh off an appearance in the boxing ring earlier this month. Over the weekend, Cris Cyborg scored a second-round knockout win over Karen Fernandez, in her fifth professional boxing match. Fresh off that stoppage victory, the PFL champion is turning her attention to a return to the cage.

The former Bellator and UFC titleholder hasn’t competed in MMA since her clash with Larissa Pacheco last October. In the co-main event of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira, Cris Cyborg handed the impressive Brazilian a unanimous decision loss. While some have speculated that Pacheco could face the 39-year-old again, that won’t be the case.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Cris Cyborg opened up on her future plans. There, the 39-year-old stated that she is on her “legacy tour”, and is aware that her time in the sport is ticking. With that in mind, she would rather face a new opponent, someone like former Bellator contender Leah McCourt.

Cris Cyborg

Image via @CrisCyborg on Instagram

PFL champion Cris Cyborg discusses return to MMA after scoring recent win in boxing

‘The Curse’ was originally slated to face Cris Cyborg in Bellator, before the PFL bought the Scott Coker-led promotion in late 2023. While McCourt is coming off a loss to Sara Collins in September, the Brazilian still wouldn’t mind booking the fight. Regardless, Cyborg just wants to fight a few new fresh faces before hanging up the gloves for good.

“I believe my next MMA fight is going to be in the fall.” Cris Cyborg stated. “So after the fight, I just keep working, keep training and yes, I believe it’s going to be around that time… PFL has other girls I can fight. They have Leah McCourt who can fight with me, we were already supposed to fight in Bellator to defend the title. They have other girls there.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

She continued, “…I’m not interested in fighting Larissa Pacheco. She’s 10 years younger than me, and I already beat her so I believe that if you watch the fight, you see I win four rounds to one and I want different fights. I have my next two last fights, this is my legacy tour and I believe the fans deserve a different match.”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL champion? Who do you want to see Cris Cyborg fight next?

