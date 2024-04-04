Cris Cyborg reacts after Ronda Rousey touts herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived: “Poor girl”

By Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting after Ronda Rousey touted herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived.

Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes

The former UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey (12-2 MMA) is – according to her – the greatest fighter who ever lived.

Sitting down with Valeria Lipovetsky on her ‘Not Alone’ podcast, Rousey made the following statement:

“Just from that one fight, everybody felt like, ‘Oh she’s a fraud.’ I know that I’m the greatest fighter that has ever lived, but when it got to a point that I had taken so much neurological damage that I couldn’t take it anymore, suddenly everything I had accomplished meant nothing.”

Rousey, now 37, retired from MMA after back-to-back losses to Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) in November of 2015 at UFC 193 and Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA) in December of 2016 at UFC 207.

‘Rowdy’s’ longtime rival, Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA) is not impressed with Rousey’s claim and took to ‘X‘ saying:

“Poor girl still suffering from CTE. I hope she finally got a good mouth guard.”

CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) is a progressive degenerative disease affecting people who have suffered repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries, that may occur in some athletes and others who have been exposed to concussions and repetitive head impacts.

The comment from Cyborg regarding the mouthguard was a jab at Rousey’s claim that because of mouth guard issues and a concussion she lost her last two fights in the UFC.

Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg never actually fought each other in the cage.

Cyborg, at 38, is still active in MMA, most recently defeating Cat Zingano (14-5 MMA) by TKO at Bellator 300 last October.  The Brazilian has 6 consecutive victories in the cage since signing on with Bellator (now PFL) in 2019.

What do you think of Rousey’s claim and Cyborg’s response? Would you have liked to have seen the two meet in the Octagon?

Who would you like to see Cris Cyborg fight next in MMA?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Ronda Rousey UFC

