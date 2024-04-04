MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

On April 27, as per a press release, Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle. She’ll be putting her unbeaten 3-0 pro record on the line against Widnelly Figueroa (0-2), in a move that has come as a surprise to many.

The reason it’s a surprise is because Cris has made it crystal clear she wanted to get back in the cage fairly soon. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, PFL hasn’t been able to put together a fight for the veteran.

As per MMA Junkie, Cyborg spoke about her next challenge in a press release.