MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

By Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

Cris Cyborg

On April 27, as per a press release, Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle. She’ll be putting her unbeaten 3-0 pro record on the line against Widnelly Figueroa (0-2), in a move that has come as a surprise to many.

The reason it’s a surprise is because Cris has made it crystal clear she wanted to get back in the cage fairly soon. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, PFL hasn’t been able to put together a fight for the veteran.

As per MMA Junkie, Cyborg spoke about her next challenge in a press release.

Cyborg is back

“I was hopeful to be fighting (Larissa) Pachecho in June, which gave me limited dates to pursue a Boxing fight,” Cyborg said in the release. “Figueroa is a tough opponent who has been in the ring with Boxing Olympians with a lot more experience than me. I have been training hard and am hoping to continue showing the improvements I am making in my Boxing skills.

“I want to prove to the people in Boxing that my KO power in MMA can translate into KO power with the bigger gloves. I’m working on my boxing techniques so that I am going to be able to deliver the type of fight-ending finishes fans want to see. I’m looking to bring excitement to Women’s Boxing like I’ve done in WMMA.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited to see Cris Cyborg make her boxing return? Would you have preferred to see her compete in mixed martial arts next? Let us know your thoughts on this development, BJPENN Nation!

