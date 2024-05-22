Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco accuse the PFL of “radio silence” regarding long-awaited fight

It appears that Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco are the latest fighters to come out against the PFL.

The Donn Davis-led company has had an interesting few months. Late last year, the PFL finalized their purchase of Bellator. While Scott Coker and other key executives were leaving the company, most of the roster was to stick around. After the purchase, PFL had a bolstered roster with the likes of Cris Cyborg, Patchy Mix, and more.

However, things haven’t gone well since that purchase. The PFL has attempted to run Bellator as a separate entity and has held several events since then. However, several fighters including Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima have accused the company of not offering them fights due to their Bellator-contract.

The aforementioned Cris Cyborg has also had issues getting a fight booked. The current Bellator women’s featherweight champion was expected to face Kayla Harrison in her debut, but the Judoka headed to the UFC earlier this year. As a result, she was linked to a meeting with two-time PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco.

However, it seems that fight is now having trouble being booked as well. Earlier today, Larissa Pacheco went to X to call for the PFL to book her return. According to the Brazilian, she hasn’t heard from the company in six months. In a post responding to Pacheco, Cris Cyborg gave support and confirmed that she also hadn’t been offered anything.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION CALLS TO SEE OLEKSANDR USYK VS. FRANCIS NGANNOU NEXT: “HE’S THE BIGGEST PUNCHER OUT THERE!”

I have not formally been sent any bout offer for any fights this entire year. Athletes deserve the ability to be offered at least 2 fights a year. It’s impossible to build momentum and grow your brand with the fans fighting any less. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) May 22, 2024

Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco accuse the PFL of not offering them fights

As of now, the PFL hasn’t responded to Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco’s comments. However, the two female champions are far from the only fighters to complain about the organization’s communication recently. Prior to the comments made by Cyborg and Pacheco earlier today, they were expected to fight later this summer.

The two were previously slated to be the co-main event of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. ‘The Predator’ famously signed with the PFL in early 2023 but hasn’t competed due to boxing. However, after losing to Anthony Joshua in February, Ngannou confirmed his intentions to resume his MMA career.

The former UFC champion was expected to meet ‘Problema’ at some point this summer. However, due to the sudden passing of Ngannou’s son, it remains to be seen if he will compete. Now, with Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco’s comments, it seems that the hypothetical card is falling apart before it could even begin.

What do you make of the comments from these PFL stars? Do you want to see Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco?