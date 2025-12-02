‘Her shadow won!’…Cris Cyborg slams Ronda Rousey’s rumored comeback against Katie Taylor

By Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025
Cris Cyborg speaks at a Bellator press conference, opposite Ronda Rousey walking to the Octagon

MMA legend and rising boxing star Cris Cyborg doesn’t think highly of Ronda Rousey’s chances in a fight against Katie Taylor.

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey could potentially be on her way back to combat sports in a boxing match against one of the pound-for-pound greats.

Rousey has been linked to a showdown with Katie Taylor in recent days, as rumors swirl surrounding ongoing negotiations to make a fight come to fruition. As of this writing, Rousey hasn’t addressed the rumors, and nothing’s been formally announced regarding a potential booking.

Rousey has repeatedly shut down a potential UFC comeback amidst recent speculation stemming from training footage posted to her social media pages. If a boxing debut comes to fruition, Cris Cyborg believes Rousey will be taught a rough lesson against Taylor.

Cris Cyborg brutally mocks Ronda Rousey amidst Katie Taylor fight rumors

In a recent post to X, Cyborg reacted to the Rousey vs. Taylor rumors.

“I once saw [Ronda Rousey] shadow boxing and her shadow won!” Cyborg said.

“Zero chance she fights boxing. Maybe a return to the cage for a Gina Carano fight, but Ronda doesn’t belong anywhere near a boxing ring.”

Cyborg and Rousey have traded barbs for years stemming from their time atop women’s MMA. While a fight never came to fruition, tensions remain high between the two MMA legends.

Rousey most recently reignited the feud by labeling Cyborg a ‘cheating a– b—-‘ in a fiery interview last year. She retired following back-to-back title losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

Rousey has never competed in professional boxing; having had an accomplished tenure in judo and becoming a legend in women’s MMA. Her striking has been touted by her longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan, most notably ahead of her knockout defeat to Holm.

