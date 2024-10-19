PFL Results: Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view results, including the women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco.

Cyborg (27-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 in October of 2023. The former UFC champion has gone 6-0 since making the move the Bellator in July of 2019.

Meanwhile, Larissa Pacheco (23-4 MMA) was last seen in action 11 months ago, where she earned a unanimous decision win over Marina Mokhnatkina. Pacheco hasn’t tasted defeat since October of 2019, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kayla Harrison.

Round one of this women’s featherweight title fight begins and Cris Cyborg starts off with a crisp jab. Cyborg forces the clinch and pushes Larissa up against the cage. They exchange strikes. Cyborg with a big slam. Pacheco looks for choke, Cyborg working to get her head free, and she does. She’s now in side control. They return to their feet and Pacheco eats a powerful head kick. Larissa Pacheco returns fire with a few strikes on her own. Cyborg with a noticeable cut on her face. She shoots in and lands a big takedown. Pacheco immediately goes for a guillotine attempt. Cyborg pops her head out and is back in top position. Some solid ground-and-pound by Cyborg. She lets Pacheco up and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Pacheco and lands two hard punches to start. She eats a body kick as she looks for another haymaker. Cyborg is chopping away at her opponent’s legs now. Cris Cyborg changes levels to get a hold of Larissa Pacheco and turn her to the cage. Cyborg connects with a big spinning backfist. Pacheco comes forward, but Cyborg ducks down and gets a takedown. Cris with some decent ground and pound. Pacheco scrambles and returns to her feet. She lands a counter right as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this featherweight title fight begins and the fighters exchange leg kicks to start the third and then trade some big shots in the pocket. Larissa Pacheco taunts Cris Cyborg and tells her to stand and trade. Cyrbog doesn’t oblige. Pacheco closes the distance and looks for a takedown. She doesn’t get it but lands a 1-2. Pacheco catches a kick and hits Cyborg with a right hand that takes Cyborg off her feet. Pacheco jumps into guard. Not a lot of action, but Pacheco closes the round on top.

Pacheco gets Cyborg down. This is first PFL fight where Pacheco is allowed to use elbows [ #PFLSuperFights | #BraceForImpact | BUY NOW | https://t.co/kWyJTEGRvW | https://t.co/2BtPH3wso4 ] pic.twitter.com/3LX1Psizqf — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 19, 2024

Round four begins and Cris Cyborg comes forward with some low kicks. Pacheco answering with some of her own. Those were heavy kicks. Pacheco misses a knee and Cyborg answers with a nice flurry. A left lands for Cyborg, but Pacheco connects with a big right. Cyborg lands a punch that backs Pacheco up, but Larissa answers with one of her own. Pacheco feints, trying to get Cyborg to bite and open up her defense. Cyborg cracks Pacheco with an overhand right. Cyborg lunges in with a left hook that connects. She attempts a late takedown attempt but is unsuccessful. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Cris Cybor lands a jab. Pacheco answers with a leg kick. Another good kick by Pacheco to Cyborg’s lead leg. Larissa Pacheco with a combination. Cyborg responds with a big flurry. Pacheco with the takedown attempt, Cyborg stuffs it and punches away as Pacheco works her way back to the feet. Kick to the body by Cyborg, Pacheco hits a glancing right. A big right by Cyborg lands flush. There’s another. Pacheco not throwing much as time ticks away. Cyborg drives in for a takedown but it’s not there.

Official PFL Battle of the Giants Results: Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Who would you like to see Cyborg fight next following her victory over Pacheco this evening in Saudi Arabia?