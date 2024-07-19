Cris Cyborg teases UFC re-signing for showdown with Kayla Harrison: “Can run but you can’t hide”

By Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2024

Bellator champion Cris Cyborg is down for a move to the UFC to finally fight Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg

The Judoka famously debuted in the promotion in April, fighting Holly Holm at UFC 300. The bout was Kayla Harrison’s first outside of the PFL, and ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ was her first test. Ultimately, she passed the test with flying colors. Harrison dominated the former champion, ultimately scoring a second-round stoppage victory.

For Kayla Harrison, the moment was vindication. The former PFL tournament winner has always felt that she was the best in the world, and she’s finally getting the chance to show it. As of now, Harrison hasn’t scheduled her UFC return, but could be next in line for the winner of Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

However, she also has another option, seemingly in the form of Cris Cyborg. The Brazilian was linked to a fight with Kayla Harrison on multiple occasions since 2021. While there were talks for the two to face off this year, the Judoka instead headed to the UFC. Earlier this week on X, Cyborg made multiple posts hinting that she would follow Harrison there to get the fight.

RELATED: JULIANNA PENA PLANS TO CALL OUT AMANDA NUNES AND RONDA ROUSEY WITH FUTURE UFC TITLE WIN: “I WANT BIG MONEY FIGHTS”

Cris Cyborg teases UFC return for long-awaited fight against Kayla Harrison

While Cris Cyborg likely won’t be heading to the UFC anytime soon, it’s no secret that she’s unhappy with the PFL. In the last few months, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion has consistently alleged that the company isn’t offering her any fights. As a result, Cyborg has been busy focusing on her boxing career.

The 39-year-old last competed in June, scoring a second-round knockout win over Aria Wild in the U.K. That win moved Cris Cyborg to 4-0 in the boxing ring, but she hasn’t competed in the cage in nearly a year. The Brazilian last competed at Bellator 300 last October, scoring a first-round knockout win over Cat Zingano.

As of now, Kayla Harrison hasn’t responded to the Brazilian’s posts on social media. However, given their long-running feud, it’s likely that the UFC bantamweight contender will fire a shot back eventually.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you want to see Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

