Cris Cyborg reacts to Amanda Nunes coming out of retirement

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has reacted to Amanda Nunes’ plan to come out of retirement and return to the UFC.

As we know, Amanda Nunes is easily one of the greatest female fighters of all time – and she may well stand at the top of the mountain as the very best. She’s had some truly incredible wins over the years, with one of the most notable being against Cris Cyborg. At the time, they were seen as the very best to ever do it, and Nunes managed to knock her out in a sensational back-and-forth encounter.

Nowadays, though, Nunes has been quietly enjoying retirement. In her absence, Julianna Pena has once again claimed the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. She’s set to defend the strap against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316, but there’s more to the story than that.

The expectation is that Nunes will return to the cage and break her retirement in order to fight the winner of this contest. Of course, you’d have to think that she’s hoping Harrison will pick up the win, with that being a particularly fascinating dream match.

In a recent interview, Cyborg gave her thoughts on Nunes potentially making her way back into the Octagon.