Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg admits retirement draws near.

Cris Cyborg

Cyborg recently turned 40 years old, but she remains dominant inside the cage. Her last defeat was the famous first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes back in 2018. Since that fight, Cyborg has gone 8-0 with four knockouts and a submission win.

While Cyborg remains more than capable in pro MMA competition, she believes it will be time to hang up the gloves in the near future.

Cris Cyborg Has 2 Fights Left in Pro MMA Career

During a recent edition of “The Catch Up With Cris Cyborg and James Lynch,” the PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight Champion revealed when she first started thinking about retiring (h/t MMAJunkie).

“The reality is this decision has literally been (there) longer,” Cyborg said in an interview with James Lynch. “When I signed this current contract, we had already made the plan to finish the contract and retire, because we started the legacy tour when I fought against Larissa Pacheco. So I have two fights left, and I’m ready for the next chapter. Some fighters will never know when to end. I just turned 40 years old, I feel great, but we have to know when it’s time to stop.”

While Cyborg doesn’t know what will be in store for the final bout of her pro MMA career, she does have an idea of who her next opponent could be?

“I like to do step by step,” Cyborg said. “My next fight, I believe, is going to be Sara Collins. She’s undefeated, she beat Leah McCourt, she’s No. 1 in Australia, she fought girls at the top at 145 pounds. I believe she’s going to be next, and I like to think about the next one.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the final chapter of Cyborg’s fighting career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

