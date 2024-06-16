Cris Cyborg would fight Claressa Shields on one condition: “I can give up experience, I have two boxing fights”

By Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Cris Cyborg isn’t opposed to boxing Claressa Shields, but she needs some serious coin to do so.

Cris Cyborg

Cyborg and Shields have been friendly in the past, but the two have revved up some trash talk more recently. It’s clear that both Cyborg and Shields believe there is money to be made in a potential showdown inside the boxing ring. With that said, the money has to be substantial.

Cyborg says that while male fighters cross over into boxing for financial reasons, it’s quite the opposite for females.

RELATED: CRIS CYBORG AND LARISSA PACHECO ACCUSE THE PFL OF “RADIO SILENCE” REGARDING LONG-AWAITED FIGHT

Cris Cyborg Wants Claressa Shields Fight … If The Money is Right

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Cris Cyborg made it clear that if she shares the ring with Claressa Shields, it has to be a big money fight.

“I think the money has to be right for this fight to happen,” Cyborg said. “Have to be close to MMA money, you know? People from boxing come into MMA because the money with girls is different.”

Cyborg then discussed the likely weight class for such a bout.

“She don’t want to drop the weight,” Cyborg said. “Now you guys see she’s going to go heavyweight. So, if I’m going to fight her it’s going to be 147, maybe 154 if the money is right. I know she can give up the weight. I can give up experience. I have two (boxing) fights.”

As of late, Cyborg has been at odds with the PFL brass since the company purchased Bellator MMA. Cyborg is the current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion. She claims it’s been “radio silence” from PFL on a potential fight against Larissa Pacheco, who has also expressed her frustration with the promotion.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest on Cris Cyborg’s next move.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Claressa Shields Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Related

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Following draw with Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen shifts attention to "stupid" Jorge Masvidal

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Fighters react to Gervonta Davis' knockout win over Frank Martin: "That was a mental and physical break down"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Gervonta Davis remains unbeaten in the world of pro boxing, and fighters have reacted to his knockout win over Frank Martin.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin this evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024
Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis

VIDEO | Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly trade blows during heated press conference faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly scrapped in front of the media just hours before their scheduled bout.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry set for July 20 boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

Jake Paul will face another former UFC standout, Mike Perry, for his professional boxing return on July 20.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Boxing News

REPORT | Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund is in talks to create a massive boxing league worth billions

Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024

It seems that Saudi Arabia and Turki Alalshikh are poised to turn the boxing world upside down.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent arrest for vandalism

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has weighed in on boxing star Ryan Garcia’s latest hiccup outside of the ring.