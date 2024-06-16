Cris Cyborg would fight Claressa Shields on one condition: “I can give up experience, I have two boxing fights”
Cris Cyborg isn’t opposed to boxing Claressa Shields, but she needs some serious coin to do so.
Cyborg and Shields have been friendly in the past, but the two have revved up some trash talk more recently. It’s clear that both Cyborg and Shields believe there is money to be made in a potential showdown inside the boxing ring. With that said, the money has to be substantial.
Cyborg says that while male fighters cross over into boxing for financial reasons, it’s quite the opposite for females.
RELATED: CRIS CYBORG AND LARISSA PACHECO ACCUSE THE PFL OF “RADIO SILENCE” REGARDING LONG-AWAITED FIGHT
Cris Cyborg Wants Claressa Shields Fight … If The Money is Right
During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Cris Cyborg made it clear that if she shares the ring with Claressa Shields, it has to be a big money fight.
“I think the money has to be right for this fight to happen,” Cyborg said. “Have to be close to MMA money, you know? People from boxing come into MMA because the money with girls is different.”
Cyborg then discussed the likely weight class for such a bout.
“She don’t want to drop the weight,” Cyborg said. “Now you guys see she’s going to go heavyweight. So, if I’m going to fight her it’s going to be 147, maybe 154 if the money is right. I know she can give up the weight. I can give up experience. I have two (boxing) fights.”
As of late, Cyborg has been at odds with the PFL brass since the company purchased Bellator MMA. Cyborg is the current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion. She claims it’s been “radio silence” from PFL on a potential fight against Larissa Pacheco, who has also expressed her frustration with the promotion.
Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest on Cris Cyborg’s next move.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Claressa Shields Cris 'Cyborg' Justino