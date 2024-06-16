Cris Cyborg would fight Claressa Shields on one condition: “I can give up experience, I have two boxing fights”

Cris Cyborg Wants Claressa Shields Fight … If The Money is Right

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Cris Cyborg made it clear that if she shares the ring with Claressa Shields, it has to be a big money fight.

“I think the money has to be right for this fight to happen,” Cyborg said. “Have to be close to MMA money, you know? People from boxing come into MMA because the money with girls is different.”

Cyborg then discussed the likely weight class for such a bout.

“She don’t want to drop the weight,” Cyborg said. “Now you guys see she’s going to go heavyweight. So, if I’m going to fight her it’s going to be 147, maybe 154 if the money is right. I know she can give up the weight. I can give up experience. I have two (boxing) fights.”

As of late, Cyborg has been at odds with the PFL brass since the company purchased Bellator MMA. Cyborg is the current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion. She claims it’s been “radio silence” from PFL on a potential fight against Larissa Pacheco, who has also expressed her frustration with the promotion.

