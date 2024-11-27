Cris Cyborg and Claressa Shields go back-and-forth over future boxing match: “Beat the s*it out of her!”

By Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s featherweight Superfights champion Cris Cyborg has called out Claressa Shields.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

The current Bellator women’s featherweight champion returned to the cage last month in Saudi Arabia. There, Cris Cyborg finally made her PFL debut against former tournament winner Larissa Pacheco. Despite the 39-year-old entering the cage as an underdog, she turned the clock against her Brazilian counterpart.

After five hard-fought rounds, Cris Cyborg emerged with a unanimous decision victory. Since then, the newly crowned PFL champion has been quiet about her future. However, it seems that Cyborg wants a showdown with boxing champion Claressa Shields. For her part, the ‘GWOAT’ has been out of action since a knockout win over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in July.

Taking to social media earlier this week, the two women’s combat sports stars began trading words. According to Cris Cyborg, Claressa Shields rejected a previous offer to face her at 147 pounds in the boxing ring. As a result, the Brazilian reiterated her offer to the boxer on social media, while also offering to face her in the PFL.

PFL champion Cris Cyborg trades words with boxing star Claressa Shields over future bout

In response, Claressa Shields trashed the PFL champion, stating that she wouldn’t mind facing her in the cage or ring. For what it’s worth, those comments from the boxing star come as no surprise. Before her split-decision win over Kelsey DeSantis in February, Shields called for a “dream fight” against Cris Cyborg.

However, there’s still quite a lot of work to do to make this fight a reality. For what it’s worth, the Brazilian has been racking up experience in the boxing ring lately. Over the last two years, Cris Cyborg has compiled a 4-0 professional record, last knocking out Aria Wild in June.

That being said, Claressa Shields would obviously be the PFL star’s biggest test in the ring thus far. Having held championships in five different weight classes, the 29-year-old is viewed as arguably the greatest women’s boxer of all time. However, if anyone could overcome the odds, it would probably be the ageless Brazilian.

What do you make of these comments from the PFL fighters? Do you want to see Claressa Shields vs. Cris Cyborg?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Claressa Shields Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Professional Fighters League (PFL)

