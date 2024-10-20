Cris Cyborg hints at retirement time frame following PFL title win over Larissa Pacheco

Cris Cyborg may be closing in on life after MMA. Cyborg shared the PFL SmartCage with Larissa Pacheco this past Saturday. The two collided for the PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight Championship. Pacheco gave Cyborg all she could handle, causing cuts above both her eyes early in the fight. Even through some adversity, Cyborg mixed up her striking and grappling to earn a unanimous decision victory. RELATED: PFL RESULTS – CRIS CYBORG DEFEATS LARISSA PACHECO (HIGHLIGHTS)

Cris Cyborg Possibly Winding Down MMA Career

Cris Cyborg is undoubtedly a living legend still on top of her game, but all good things come to an end. Could Cyborg be near her finale inside the cage?

During the post-fight press conference, Cyborg hinted that year 20 of her illustrious career could be her last (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It took a long time to fight,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “My last time, I fought one year ago. I wanted to fight more times, for me to defend my title, because I want to complete 20 years in my career. This year is 19 and I want to go to my next chapter of my life and have a kid. Next plan, I’d like to defend my title as soon as possible.”

Cyborg admitted that she takes pride in being able to withstand opposition the likes of Larissa Pacheco at 39 years old. Cyborg has held gold during her time with the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, Invicta FC, and now PFL.

What’s next for Cyborg remains to be seen, but fight fans may want to stay up to date with the latest fight news if the Brazilian icon hangs up her gloves after year 20.

