Cris Cyborg hints at retirement time frame following PFL title win over Larissa Pacheco

By Fernando Quiles - October 20, 2024

Cris Cyborg may be closing in on life after MMA.

Cris Cyborg

Cyborg shared the PFL SmartCage with Larissa Pacheco this past Saturday. The two collided for the PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight Championship. Pacheco gave Cyborg all she could handle, causing cuts above both her eyes early in the fight.

Even through some adversity, Cyborg mixed up her striking and grappling to earn a unanimous decision victory.

RELATED: PFL RESULTS – CRIS CYBORG DEFEATS LARISSA PACHECO (HIGHLIGHTS)

Cris Cyborg Possibly Winding Down MMA Career

Cris Cyborg is undoubtedly a living legend still on top of her game, but all good things come to an end. Could Cyborg be near her finale inside the cage?

During the post-fight press conference, Cyborg hinted that year 20 of her illustrious career could be her last (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It took a long time to fight,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “My last time, I fought one year ago. I wanted to fight more times, for me to defend my title, because I want to complete 20 years in my career. This year is 19 and I want to go to my next chapter of my life and have a kid. Next plan, I’d like to defend my title as soon as possible.”

Cyborg admitted that she takes pride in being able to withstand opposition the likes of Larissa Pacheco at 39 years old. Cyborg has held gold during her time with the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, Invicta FC, and now PFL.

What’s next for Cyborg remains to be seen, but fight fans may want to stay up to date with the latest fight news if the Brazilian icon hangs up her gloves after year 20.

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed in the coming weeks and months on what Cris Cyborg’s next move will be.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Related

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco, PFL, Results

PFL Results: Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 19, 2024
Cris Cyborg Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Holly Holm backing former opponent Cris Cyborg to beat Larissa Pacheco in PFL debut: "Go in there and get that championship"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

Holly Holm is backing Cris Cyborg to defeat Larissa Pacheco this weekend in her PFL debut.

Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey re-ignites feud with Cris Cyborg over attempt to save women's MMA: "Cheating a*s b*tch"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

It appears that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is again at odds with Cris Cyborg.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg teases UFC re-signing for showdown with Kayla Harrison: "Can run but you can't hide"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2024

Bellator champion Cris Cyborg is down for a move to the UFC to finally fight Kayla Harrison.

Cris Cyborg
Claressa Shields

Cris Cyborg would fight Claressa Shields on one condition: "I can give up experience, I have two boxing fights"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Cris Cyborg isn’t opposed to boxing Claressa Shields, but she needs some serious coin to do so.

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco

Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco accuse the PFL of "radio silence" regarding long-awaited fight

Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2024
Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cris Cyborg announces PFL debut against Larissa Pacheco is finally set: "It's happening!"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is ready to face Larissa Pacheco in the PFL.

Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Ronda Rousey

Cris Cyborg reacts after Ronda Rousey touts herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived: “Poor girl”

Susan Cox - April 4, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting after Ronda Rousey touted herself as the greatest fighter who’s ever lived.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg believes Holly Holm’s speed will be too much for Kayla Harrison at UFC 300: “Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off”

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

Cris Cyborg feels like Holly Holm’s speed will prove to be too much for Kayla Harrison when they collide at UFC 300.