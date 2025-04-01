Andrei Arlovski calls for a fight against Jake Paul

MMA veteran Andrei Arlovski has called for a possible showdown with Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

When it comes to legendary fan favorites in heavyweight mixed martial arts, Andrei Arlovski is up there with the best of them. He has enjoyed the kind of longevity that a lot of fighters can only dream of. He’s a former champion, and he’s fought some of the best to have ever stepped foot through the doors of the UFC.

RELATED: Andrei Arlovski scores first stoppage win in 10 years at Dirty Boxing Championship

Recently, Arlovski picked up his first finish in a decade at Dirty Boxing Championship. Ever since then, there have been plenty of questions regarding what could be next for him. Some have suggested he’ll ride off into the sunset, but given how long he’s been in the game, we can’t imagine that’s on the cards.

In a recent interview, Arlovski made a point to call for a showdown with Jake Paul.