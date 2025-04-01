Andrei Arlovski calls for a fight against Jake Paul

By Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

MMA veteran Andrei Arlovski has called for a possible showdown with Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Andrei Arlovski

When it comes to legendary fan favorites in heavyweight mixed martial arts, Andrei Arlovski is up there with the best of them. He has enjoyed the kind of longevity that a lot of fighters can only dream of. He’s a former champion, and he’s fought some of the best to have ever stepped foot through the doors of the UFC.

RELATED: Andrei Arlovski scores first stoppage win in 10 years at Dirty Boxing Championship

Recently, Arlovski picked up his first finish in a decade at Dirty Boxing Championship. Ever since then, there have been plenty of questions regarding what could be next for him. Some have suggested he’ll ride off into the sunset, but given how long he’s been in the game, we can’t imagine that’s on the cards.

In a recent interview, Arlovski made a point to call for a showdown with Jake Paul.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OverDogs Podcast (@overdogspodcast)

Arlovski wants Paul fight

“Honest opinion? I think it was f***ing set up [Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson]. My deep opinion, it’s f***ing set up. My mind says to me, no, it’s f***ing impossible. F***ing Jake Paul beat f***ing Mike Tyson? No. That’s why he’s not f***ing scary.

“He’s f***ing p***y. Let’s fight in a f***ing catchweight. He want 200 [pounds], I f***ing drop f***ing 60 pounds. I’ll do 200.”

“I’m telling you, I’ll do f***ing catchweight. Talk to him. I know you better connections at these things than me, so, talk to him. Let’s f***ing do it.”

There are plenty of fans invested in what happens with the rest of Andrei Arlovski’s career. While he may not get his fight, he’ll certainly have plenty of other offers.

Would you be at all interested in seeing Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Paul? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

