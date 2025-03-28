Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder set for June return against Tyrrell Herndon

By Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2025

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will return to the boxing ring in June.

Deontay Wilder

‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since a meeting with Zhilei Zhang last summer. That night in Saudi Arabia saw ‘Big Bang’ flatten the former heavyweight champion, scoring a fifth-round knockout win. The defeat was a particularly brutal one for Deontay Wilder, who entered the bout having lost three of his last four fights. Following the loss to Zhang, many called for the heavyweight to retire from fighting.

Furthermore, Deontay Wilder’s own mother pleaded with the heavyweight to retire. However, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has decided to fight on. As first reported by ESPN Ringside’s Mike Coppinger, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will meet Tyrrell Herndon in a ten-round bout. The two heavyweights will headline a fight night card on June 27th, going down in Wichita, Kansas. As of now, no other bouts have been announced for the event.

Nonetheless, this is not the opponent many would expect for the 39-year-old former champion. Tyrrell Herndon is a journeyman holding a 24-5 professional record, last scoring a victory over Rudy Silvas last May. While the heavyweight hasn’t scored wins over many notable names, he will enter his June return riding a three-fight winning streak. That winning streak was seemingly enough to earn a crack at Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder set to return to the boxing ring in June bout against Tyrrell Herndon

“Deontay Wilder is one of the most electrifying fighters the sport has ever seen, and his return is going to be nothing short of legendary,” said Nelson Lopez Jr, CEO and Founder of Global Combat Collective in a recent press release. “Legacy Reloaded is about history in the making, and we’re bringing fans front and center for every punch, every moment, and every knockout.”

Joshua Chasse, President of Global Combat Collective, added: “This event is a game-changer for combat sports. With Wilder headlining, an incredible supporting card, and the best up-and-coming fighters ready to make their mark, Legacy Reloaded is bringing something truly special to boxing.”

With a win over Herndon, it’s likely Deontay Wilder will face a high-profile name next. In recent months, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has called for a bout with ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Given the MMA fighter’s association with Turki Alalshikh, the two heavyweights could conceivably meet later this year. However, Wilder has to win in June first.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you think Deontay Wilder will beat Tyrrell Herndon later this year?

Boxing News Deontay Wilder

