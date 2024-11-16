Fight fans slam Netflix for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streaming issues

Fight fans and some UFC fighters slammed Netflix for the streaming issues during Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last night.

On Friday, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson was streamed across the world on Netflix. It was the first real combat sports event of its kind, and it’s safe to say the viewership was big. While the official figures are still unconfirmed, this felt like the kind of move that represented a shift in momentum toward streaming services.

Of course, we always knew there were going to be issues. After all, Netflix isn’t going to hit a home run straight out of the gate – no matter how much money they’ve put behind this operation. As a result, many people reported numerous issues with their stream throughout the course of the evening.

As you can see by the following reactions, it seems like they still have quite a bit to work on behind the scenes.

Hey Netflix, have you tried unplugging and plugging in the router? — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 16, 2024

Buffered through Tyson’s butt cheeks. Stream maybe getting better now? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 16, 2024

My Netflix for the Paul vs Tyson fight is streaming at a solid 480p right now….i feel like I’m watching live action Minecraft… anyone else or just me?! #PaulVsTyson — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 16, 2024

Wow! We were delayed!!! The fight started already https://t.co/5tiHWyMG7l — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 16, 2024

Netflix after scamming everyone into watching a fight they have no idea how to support technically #NetflixFight pic.twitter.com/6DtwOGLHif — 800 Hertz⚡️🎶 (@800Hertz) November 16, 2024