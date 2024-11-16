Fight fans slam Netflix for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streaming issues

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Fight fans and some UFC fighters slammed Netflix for the streaming issues during Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last night.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React

On Friday, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson was streamed across the world on Netflix. It was the first real combat sports event of its kind, and it’s safe to say the viewership was big. While the official figures are still unconfirmed, this felt like the kind of move that represented a shift in momentum toward streaming services.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou sends warning to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson fight: “I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps”

Of course, we always knew there were going to be issues. After all, Netflix isn’t going to hit a home run straight out of the gate – no matter how much money they’ve put behind this operation. As a result, many people reported numerous issues with their stream throughout the course of the evening.

As you can see by the following reactions, it seems like they still have quite a bit to work on behind the scenes.

Boxing fans and UFC fighters show frustration at Netflix problems

“Hey Netflix, have you tried unplugging and plugging in the router?”

“Buffered through Tyson’s butt cheeks. Stream maybe getting better now?”

“My Netflix for the Paul vs Tyson fight is streaming at a solid 480p right now….i feel like I’m watching live action Minecraft… anyone else or just me?! #PaulVsTyson”

“Wow! We were delayed!!! The fight started already”

“Netflix after scamming everyone into watching a fight they have no idea how to support technically #NetflixFight”

“The connection is driving me crazy. I’ll never know who wins these fights because I’m missing most of it. #TysonvsPaul”

What do you believe is next for the future of Netflix in the world of combat sports? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou sends warning to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson fight: "I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps"

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, several pro boxers took to social media to share their thoughts on the contest.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, UFC Fighters, React
Jake Paul

UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Several UFC fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Highlights
Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

After months of buildup, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will finally collide inside of the squared circle this evening in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson explains why he slapped Jake Paul in viral weigh-in skirmish

Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul is responsible for getting slapped by the heavyweight boxing great at their final pre-fight staredown.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

REPORT | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will make upwards of $60 million for Netflix boxing match

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Fight Card, Start Times, Where to Watch

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

It’s almost time for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson to square off in an absolutely huge boxing match in Arlington, Texas tonight.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

WATCH | Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during faceoff following weigh-in

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during their faceoff following weigh-ins on Thursday night.

Mike Tyson and Dana White
Mike Tyson

Dana White admits he's concerned for Mike Tyson's health ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I hope he comes out healthy"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Dana White says he’s concerned for Mike Tyson and his health.

Sean Strickland Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Sean Strickland hurls scathing diss at Jake Paul and Netflix over Mike Tyson fight

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has hurled quite the dig at Jake Paul and popular streaming platform Netflix ahead of the Mike Tyson fight.