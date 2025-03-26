Former Jake Paul rival scoffs at Anthony Joshua fight claims, Paul responds

Tommy Fury Goes Off on Jake Paul’s Anthony Joshua Fight Claims

Tommy Fury caught wind of Jake Paul’s comments on being able to defeat Anthony Joshua. Fury took to his Instagram Stories to remind Paul of their Feb. 2023 bout (via MMAFighting).

“Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua,” Fury said in an Instagram Stories clip. “Just wanted to come on here and remind everybody that that bum couldn’t beat me when I basically had a broken hand. I had one hand and he still lost.

“Jake Paul, I’m still your daddy and everybody weighing this fight up, don’t bother, because he ain’t worth shilling. And a loss will always be there, Mr. Paul.”

Paul returned fire on X, claiming that Fury missed his chance at a lucrative rematch.

“Tommy Fumbles Fury…the ship has sailed mate. I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.”

Fury defeated Paul via split decision in Saudi Arabia. The general consensus is that the one judge who scored the fight for Paul was off-base. Since that victory, Fury has had just one fight and it was against KSI. Fury won that matchup via unanimous decision. Paul has been far more active since his loss to Fury, going 5-0.