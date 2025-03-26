Former Jake Paul rival scoffs at Anthony Joshua fight claims, Paul responds

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

The only man to hand Jake Paul a pro boxing loss scoffs at his claim that he can defeat Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul

Paul has been known to draw attention to himself and his business ventures. “The Problem Child” will claim he can defeat the likes of Joshua and Canelo Alvarez, yet will only fight the likes of a 58-year-old Mike Tyson and aging MMA fighters. Many believe it’s a sound strategy from Paul, who has been building MVP Promotions. Paul’s name recognition has allowed him to sign renowned female champions to his company.

Still, not everyone is amused by Paul’s antics.

JAKE PAUL NAMES THE ONE BOXER HE KNOWS HE CAN'T BEAT: 'I WOULD GET TORN UP'

Tommy Fury Goes Off on Jake Paul’s Anthony Joshua Fight Claims

Tommy Fury caught wind of Jake Paul’s comments on being able to defeat Anthony Joshua. Fury took to his Instagram Stories to remind Paul of their Feb. 2023 bout (via MMAFighting).

“Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua,” Fury said in an Instagram Stories clip. “Just wanted to come on here and remind everybody that that bum couldn’t beat me when I basically had a broken hand. I had one hand and he still lost.

“Jake Paul, I’m still your daddy and everybody weighing this fight up, don’t bother, because he ain’t worth shilling. And a loss will always be there, Mr. Paul.”

Paul returned fire on X, claiming that Fury missed his chance at a lucrative rematch.

“Tommy Fumbles Fury…the ship has sailed mate. I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.”

Fury defeated Paul via split decision in Saudi Arabia. The general consensus is that the one judge who scored the fight for Paul was off-base. Since that victory, Fury has had just one fight and it was against KSI. Fury won that matchup via unanimous decision. Paul has been far more active since his loss to Fury, going 5-0.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Tommy Fury

