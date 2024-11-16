Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson (Highlights)

After months of buildup, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will finally collide inside of the squared circle this evening in Arlington, Texas.

Paul (10-1) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay (see that here). That victory marked ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson (50-6) will be competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride in June of 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ did compete in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.

Tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds.

Round one begins and Mike Tyson comes out aggressively. He unloads a pair of jabs and then the fighters clinch up. The referee steps in and forces the break. A glancing right hook lands for Jake Paul. Tyson returns fire with a straight left. An overhand right by ‘Iron Mike’. Paul definitely cautious in the early moments. Paul jabbing as he circles to keep range. Paul with a good right hand, that appeared to catch ‘Iron Mike’.

Round two begins and Mike Tyson gets back to work with his jab. Jake Paul connects with a solid body shot. A left hook by Tyson backs Paul up. ‘The Problem Child’ is trying to showboat and lands a jab while doing so. He lands another but then whiffs on an uppercut. A body shot by Tyson. Clinch by Paul, he wants to wear Tyson down. Jab from Paul not landing, but Tyson not advancing past it. Tyson with a jab to close out round two.

Round three begins and Mike Tyson lands a right hand over the top. A body shot by Jake Paul, and then a left hook as he circles away. Another left hook by Paul and Tyson felt that. He follows with two more good punches. Another jab and then a hook by ‘The Problem Child’. He is smothering ‘Iron Mike’ as the horn sounds to end the third round.

Round four begins and Jake Paul connects with a good right hand. He circles and tags Tyson with a left. ‘The Problem Child’ is staying patient, and or trying to carry ‘Iron Mike’ now. He’s landing his jab consistently, though. Tyson almost a sitting duck here. He hasn’t really thrown any punches this entire round.

Round five begins and Jake Paul is working Mike Tyson’s body with jabs. He comes forward with a right over the top. That just missed. Paul just picking his spots. More jabs from Jake and then a left hook. Tyson lands a shot in the exchange. More jabs from Paul and then a right hand to close out the fifth.

Round six begins and Mike Tyson appears to be strictly on the defensive now. Jake Paul continues to land jabs but nothing really significant. We go to Round 7.

Round seven begins and Mike Tyson throws a hook to start. It’s blocked, but at least he’s throwing again. Jake Paul keeps up the jab work. Paul goes the body with a third straight jab. He lands a pair of hooks to close out the seventh.

The eighth and final round begins and it is just more of the same. ‘Iron Mike’ lives to see the judges’ scorecards.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72 x2, 79-73)

Who would you like to see Paul fight next following his victory over Tyson this evening in Texas?