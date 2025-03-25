Logan Paul reveals Dana White ignored offer to fight on UFC undercard: “It spoke volumes”

By Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Dana White didn’t respond to Logan Paul’s offer to fight in the UFC.

Logan Paul

‘The Maverick’ hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match with Dillon Danis in October 2023. That night saw Logan Paul largely dominate ‘El Jefe’, ultimately earning a disqualification win in the sixth round after a failed takedown from the grappler. Following that win, the YouTuber-turned-fighter announced his “retirement” from boxing. However, that doesn’t mean that Paul is done competing.

Right now, the former amateur wrestler is busy performing in the WWE. Given the professional wrestling’s position as a member of the TKO Group, there is some potential for crossover. On his ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast, Logan Paul revealed his hope to be the first WWE star to move to the octagon. The 29-year-old has long shown interest in a UFC fight, and previously trained with the likes of Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya.

Last year, Logan Paul texted UFC CEO Dana White about potentially competing in the octagon. The YouTuber-turned-fighter stated that he didn’t have to fight in the main event, but did want to fight on the historic UFC 300 event. Paul also offered to fight on the undercard of the historic Sphere event last September, headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN PASSES ON UFC 315 COMMENTARY DUTIES IN CANADA: “I’D RATHER GO TO RUSSIA”

Logan Paul reveals UFC CEO Dana White ignored his offer to fight in the octagon

While Dana White has previously shown interest in letting Logan Paul step into the cage, he’s seemingly past the idea. According to ‘The Maverick’, the UFC CEO didn’t even text him back about the offer. With that in mind, Paul has no delusions about fighting in the organization anytime soon.

“I’d probably fight at 185, which is a tough f*cking weight class.” Logan Paul stated to interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall on his podcast. “At one [Alex] Pereira was [in the weight class], DDP [is the champ now]. It would’ve been fun to [fight] Izzy at one point. But my skill is wrestling, I am a wrestler by trade. Yeah, [I trained] with Paulo [Costa at the PI]. I could get one in, for the right opponent, but it wouldn’t be ‘DDP’ dude. I’m not fighting for a world title…”

He continued, “I told Dana [White] for UFC 300. I texted him and said, ‘Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard at the Sphere’. He basically completely ignored me. Which, I think, spoke volumes. I haven’t bothered him about this since.”

What do you make of these comments from the influencer-turned-fighter? Do you want to see Logan Paul fight in the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Logan Paul UFC

Related

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: "I’ll leave the verdict for discussion"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025
Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Vegas 106 in May.

Kamaru Usman, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Kamaru Usman interested in bout with Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC comeback: "Let's bang it out"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is interested in fighting Sean Brady in his return.

Jeff Molina
UFC

Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: "I made a mistake by continuing to wager"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Paul Felder, UFC, Colby Covingvton
Paul Felder

Colby Covington claims popular UFC commentator got tied to a toilet during drunken bender on army base

BJ Penn Staff - March 25, 2025

Paul Felder is generally loved by MMA fans, both for the epic fights he gave us in the Octagon, and for his impeccable work as a cage-side commentator. According to welterweight star Colby Covington, however, Felder isn’t as squeaky-clean as some fans might guess.

Colby Covington Michael Page

Colby Covington's scathing response to Michael Page over comments during UFC event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025
Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady explains post-fight trash talk to Leon Edwards: 'F*** him and his whole team'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Sean Brady has some choice words for Leon Edwards and his team.

Dana White Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reveals huge mistake UFC and Dana White are making

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Joe Rogan believes there is one business mistake the UFC and Dana White have made.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
UFC

UFC star Ilia Topuria unveils new Octagon nickname ahead of lightweight jump

BJ Penn Staff - March 25, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has unveiled his new Octagon nickname ahead of his move up to the lightweight division.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192 with Steve Erceg and Vince Morales

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

The 192nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Mexico City.