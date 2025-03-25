Logan Paul reveals Dana White ignored offer to fight on UFC undercard: “It spoke volumes”

Dana White didn’t respond to Logan Paul’s offer to fight in the UFC.

‘The Maverick’ hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match with Dillon Danis in October 2023. That night saw Logan Paul largely dominate ‘El Jefe’, ultimately earning a disqualification win in the sixth round after a failed takedown from the grappler. Following that win, the YouTuber-turned-fighter announced his “retirement” from boxing. However, that doesn’t mean that Paul is done competing.

Right now, the former amateur wrestler is busy performing in the WWE. Given the professional wrestling’s position as a member of the TKO Group, there is some potential for crossover. On his ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast, Logan Paul revealed his hope to be the first WWE star to move to the octagon. The 29-year-old has long shown interest in a UFC fight, and previously trained with the likes of Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya.

Last year, Logan Paul texted UFC CEO Dana White about potentially competing in the octagon. The YouTuber-turned-fighter stated that he didn’t have to fight in the main event, but did want to fight on the historic UFC 300 event. Paul also offered to fight on the undercard of the historic Sphere event last September, headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley.

While Dana White has previously shown interest in letting Logan Paul step into the cage, he’s seemingly past the idea. According to ‘The Maverick’, the UFC CEO didn’t even text him back about the offer. With that in mind, Paul has no delusions about fighting in the organization anytime soon.

“I’d probably fight at 185, which is a tough f*cking weight class.” Logan Paul stated to interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall on his podcast. “At one [Alex] Pereira was [in the weight class], DDP [is the champ now]. It would’ve been fun to [fight] Izzy at one point. But my skill is wrestling, I am a wrestler by trade. Yeah, [I trained] with Paulo [Costa at the PI]. I could get one in, for the right opponent, but it wouldn’t be ‘DDP’ dude. I’m not fighting for a world title…”

He continued, “I told Dana [White] for UFC 300. I texted him and said, ‘Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard at the Sphere’. He basically completely ignored me. Which, I think, spoke volumes. I haven’t bothered him about this since.”

