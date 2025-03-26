Alex Pereira reveals plans to call for boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk if victorious at UFC 313: “I wanted to move up”

If UFC light-heavyweight Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month, he had some big plans.

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage in Las Vegas earlier this month. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. last fall, Alex Pereira finally met Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian entered the bout riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak, last handing Aleksandar Rakic a defeat last October. Ahead of the bout, the Brazilian was openly discussing future bouts against Jon Jones, and even Oleksandr Usyk.

Furthermore, ‘Bones’ and ‘The Cat’ have both shown interest in facing ‘Poatan’ in the future. Sadly for the Brazilian, those plans were wiped away with a controversial decision loss to Ankalaev earlier this month. In the main event of UFC 313, the Russian outworked Alex Pereira en route to a unanimous decision victory. Although some fans and fighters online felt that the champion had done enough to retain the gold.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the light-heavyweight broke his silence and discussed his UFC 313 loss. There, Alex Pereira confirmed rumors that he entered the cage with an injured hand, but stated that it didn’t affect the bout. In the interview, ‘Poatan’ offered a fair bit of praise for Magomed Ankalaev, stating he won’t make any excuses about the loss.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN PASSES ON UFC 315 COMMENTARY DUTIES IN CANADA: “I’D RATHER GO TO RUSSIA”

Alex Pereira reveals his plan was to get a super fight at heavyweight or a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk if he had beaten Magomed Ankalaev at #UFC313 🎥 @arielhelwanipic.twitter.com/IZuCkJ6eIw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 26, 2025

Alex Pereira reveals plans for heavyweight move and Oleksandr Usyk bout before UFC 313 loss

However, that doesn’t mean that Alex Pereira isn’t disappointed about the result. Speaking with Helwani, the Brazilian revealed the bout with Ankalaev was likely going to be his last at 205 pounds, before moving up in weight. Furthermore, ‘Poatan’ was planning on calling for a boxing match with the aforementioned Oleksandr Usyk. Sadly for Pereira, those plans won’t come to fruition now.

“Maybe [I would’ve defended the belt]. But, if I could go and choose, my [next fight would’ve been] to fight in the heavyweight for the UFC, or [Oleksandr] Usyk in the boxing.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator to Helwani earlier today. “No [there were no talks about fighting Usyk.] No, [there weren’t talks about fighting Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall either]. Like I said, the reasonable next step would be my weight class, to defend [the belt].”

He continued, “My choice, I wouldn’t have defended the belt [again] after this fight. [I] would’ve gone to heavyweight for the UFC, or for the boxing. [I] wanted to move up. [My next fight] would’ve had to be a superfight, for a belt.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Would you have liked to see Alex Pereira vs. Oleksandr Usyk?