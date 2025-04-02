Deontay Wilder offers update on long-awaited clash with Francis Ngannou: “Stay tuned!”

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is down for a meeting with Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with Zhilei Zhang last summer in Saudi Arabia. The bout was a must-win for Deontay Wilder, as he entered the bout having suffered three losses in his last four bouts. However, ‘Big Bang’ wound up dominating the former champion. In round five, Zhang landed a thudding right hand to put Wilder down for good. Post-fight, many called for the heavyweight to retire.

However, the 39-year-old has no plans of hanging up the gloves right now. Late last month, Deontay Wilder signed a deal to face journeyman Tyrrell Herndon this June in Wichita, Kansas. The little-known heavyweight is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, largely against middling competition. Appearing on the Ariel X Ade podcast earlier this week, Wilder discussed his comeback fight against Herndon.

There, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was asked about potentially fighting Francis Ngannou with a win. ‘The Predator’ is currently unbooked, last scoring a knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in the PFL cage last fall. Following that victory, Ngannou showed interest in a return to the boxing ring against Deontay Wilder. For what it’s worth, the boxer has previously shown interest in facing the former UFC heavyweight champion on several occasions.

RELATED: PFL EXECUTIVE DOUBTS JAKE PAUL WILL EVER ACTUALLY FIGHT IN MMA: “HE’S NOT GOING TO FIGHT ANYBODY”

Could we see Francis Ngannou x Deontay Wilder? 👀 “Me and Francis, that fight it still comes up… We’re just trying to figure out how they want the segment to go. I’m definitely interested. He is as well. I guess it’s just a matter of just a time.” – @BronzeBomber #ArielxAde… pic.twitter.com/B07wzaGu83 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 1, 2025

Deontay Wilder offers positive update on long-awaited boxing match against Francis Ngannou

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ still wants the bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Deontay Wilder revealed that the two are indeed in talks, and that it’s only a matter of time before the two meet in the boxing ring. However, before the former champion can think about Francis Ngannou, he first has to handle business in June.

“I don’t know how much I can say, but I’ll say this. Me and Francis, this fight always comes up. It just came up two more times, not too long ago to be exact. Not too far away, maybe a few months ago.” Deontay Wilder responded when asked about potentially fighting Francis Ngannou. “We’re just trying to figure out how we want the segment to go, me and Ngannou. I’m definitely interested and he is as well.”

He continued, “I guess it’s just a matter of time. Time is always the matter of all things. Then, you get a place and a date, and you start to promote and everything gets popping. I think it’s something that’s going to be created soon… Yeah, people can look forward to that one. I’m looking forward to that one. Stay tuned.”

What do you make of these comments from the heavyweight boxing star? Do you want to see Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou?