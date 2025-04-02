Deontay Wilder offers update on long-awaited clash with Francis Ngannou: “Stay tuned!”

By Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2025

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is down for a meeting with Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring.

Francis-Ngannou-and-Deontay-Wilder

‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with Zhilei Zhang last summer in Saudi Arabia. The bout was a must-win for Deontay Wilder, as he entered the bout having suffered three losses in his last four bouts. However, ‘Big Bang’ wound up dominating the former champion. In round five, Zhang landed a thudding right hand to put Wilder down for good. Post-fight, many called for the heavyweight to retire.

However, the 39-year-old has no plans of hanging up the gloves right now. Late last month, Deontay Wilder signed a deal to face journeyman Tyrrell Herndon this June in Wichita, Kansas. The little-known heavyweight is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, largely against middling competition. Appearing on the Ariel X Ade podcast earlier this week, Wilder discussed his comeback fight against Herndon.

There, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was asked about potentially fighting Francis Ngannou with a win. ‘The Predator’ is currently unbooked, last scoring a knockout victory over Renan Ferreira in the PFL cage last fall. Following that victory, Ngannou showed interest in a return to the boxing ring against Deontay Wilder. For what it’s worth, the boxer has previously shown interest in facing the former UFC heavyweight champion on several occasions.

RELATED: PFL EXECUTIVE DOUBTS JAKE PAUL WILL EVER ACTUALLY FIGHT IN MMA: “HE’S NOT GOING TO FIGHT ANYBODY”

Deontay Wilder offers positive update on long-awaited boxing match against Francis Ngannou

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ still wants the bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Deontay Wilder revealed that the two are indeed in talks, and that it’s only a matter of time before the two meet in the boxing ring. However, before the former champion can think about Francis Ngannou, he first has to handle business in June.

“I don’t know how much I can say, but I’ll say this. Me and Francis, this fight always comes up. It just came up two more times, not too long ago to be exact. Not too far away, maybe a few months ago.” Deontay Wilder responded when asked about potentially fighting Francis Ngannou. “We’re just trying to figure out how we want the segment to go, me and Ngannou. I’m definitely interested and he is as well.”

He continued, “I guess it’s just a matter of time. Time is always the matter of all things. Then, you get a place and a date, and you start to promote and everything gets popping. I think it’s something that’s going to be created soon… Yeah, people can look forward to that one. I’m looking forward to that one. Stay tuned.”

What do you make of these comments from the heavyweight boxing star? Do you want to see Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell vows to "destroy" Jean Silva at UFC 314

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025
Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to UFC 316 title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley has shared his first words publicly since the announcement of his UFC 316 title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Scott Coker
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 314: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire open to fighting UFC Hall of Famer if asked

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire won’t shy away from a dream fight with his fellow legendary countryman.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Henry Cejudo names UFC legend who could prevent Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 2, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes one UFC legend will play a role in Islam Makhachev’s next fight.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena receives apology regarding UFC 315 fundraising story

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

As it turns out, the story that Jack Della Maddalena was using a venue event to help raise travel funds for his team ahead of UFC 315.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025
Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is rumored to be in the mix for a UFC 314 back-up role, if he is required.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reacts to Jamahal Hill fight being called off for UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City being called off.

Loopy Godinez, UFC, UFC Mexico City
UFC

UFC star narrowly avoided nightmare scenario in last fight: 'My stomach was not feeling great'

BJ Penn Staff - April 1, 2025

MMA fans can be a pretty critical bunch, and they sure don’t forget easily. In her latest UFC fight, strawweight star Loopy Godinez narrowly avoided a situation that would have had fans chattering for weeks — and not in a good way.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 316, including Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025

UFC 316 will be headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2, Dana White revealed earlier today.