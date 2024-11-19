Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens announced for BKFC KnuckleMania on January 25th

Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will meet at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 early next year.

‘The Underground King’ has quickly become one of the bare-knuckle boxing promotion’s biggest stars. After leaving ONE Championship in late 2022, Eddie Alvarez signed with BKFC. The following April, the former UFC lightweight champion put forth a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in a five-round war with Chad Mendes.

That fight saw Eddie Alvarez emerge with a split-decision victory, and earn a fight with Mike Perry. In December, the two met in the main event of BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City. Unsurprisingly, ‘Platinum’ dominated the former UFC champion. Perry ultimately scored a second-round stoppage win after battering Alvarez.

Following the loss, ‘The Underground King’ again became a free agent. Despite brief talk of a UFC return for a trilogy with Michael Chandler, Eddie Alvarez has decided to re-sign with BKFC. Earlier today, the bare-knuckle company announced that the former UFC champion would meet Jeremy Stephens early next year.

PHILLY WILL BE THIS YEARS HOST OF KNUCKLEMANIA! FIRST FIGHT TO DROP IS Philly fight legend @Ealvarezfight vs @LiLHeathenMMA ‼️LIVE AT @WellsFargoCtr! TIX ON SALE NOW! FOR NEXT 48 HOURS USE PASS CODE PHILLYSPECIAL FOR TICKET DISCOUNT HERE: https://t.co/IhQkiU0tmj pic.twitter.com/X9unIdG54J — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 19, 2024

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens announced for BKFC KnuckleMania 5 in 2025

The two are set to meet on the main card of BKFC KnuckleMania 5 in Philadelphia in January. For Eddie Alvarez, the fight will be a homecoming, last competing in his hometown back in October 2010. In the main event of Bellator 33 that night, the former lightweight champion scored a knockout win over Roger Huerta.

Nonetheless, this bout will be Jeremy Stephens’ third inside the BKFC ring. He made his promotional debut for the company last December, scoring a stoppage victory over UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera. In September, ‘Lil Heathen’ returned to the ring for a clash with Bobby Taylor. There, Stephens emerged with a unanimous decision victory.

Now, the longtime UFC featherweight is set to meet Eddie Alvarez in January. As of now, no other fights have been announced for BKFC KnuckleMania 5. However, as one of the company’s biggest events of 2025, fans can expect fight announcements shortly.

What do you make of this BKFC news? Are you excited for Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens?