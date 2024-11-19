Francis Ngannou interested in restarting talks with Deontay Wilder after recent callout: “Nothing has changed”

PFL heavyweight star Francis Ngannou is down to face Deontay Wilder in the boxing ring.

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his return to the cage last month in Saudi Arabia. Back for the first time since being knocked out by Anthony Joshua in March, Francis Ngannou faced Renan Ferreira in the PFL. The bout was the former UFC champion’s first in MMA since defeating Ciryl Gane in January 2022. Ultimately, it took just one round for Ngannou to knockout ‘Problema’.

Following the victory, Francis Ngannou revealed plans to return next spring. Well, when the PFL heavyweight returns, he could be facing former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder. For his part, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang in June.

Earlier this month, Deontay Wilder called for a future fight with Francis Ngannou. The two were previously in discussions to fight in 2023, but ‘The Predator’ instead signed a deal to face Tyson Fury. In his boxing debut last October, Ngannou came up just short against ‘The Gpysy King’, suffering a split-decision defeat.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL SEEMINGLY ACCEPTS CALLOUT FROM HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION DANIEL DUBOIS: “I’LL GET YOU IN LINE”

Francis Ngannou responds to offer from former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou responded to Deontay Wilder. There, ‘The Predator’ showed interest in renewing talks with the former boxing champion. However, Ngannou added that he’s unsure if he will compete in the PFL next, or head back to the ring.

“Yes, I mean since we spoke nothing has changed.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview, when asked if he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. “In my vision, if I only have a couple of fights left, I would like that to be one of them. No, [I may not compete in boxing next]. I’m going to wait a couple of months to see if the PFL pulls something up.”

He continued, “If not, I will see if there’s something in boxing. But it’s not like it’s [at the] top of my mind. I know I can do each of them [in the future].”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL heavyweight? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the boxing ring?