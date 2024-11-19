Francis Ngannou interested in restarting talks with Deontay Wilder after recent callout: “Nothing has changed”

By Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

PFL heavyweight star Francis Ngannou is down to face Deontay Wilder in the boxing ring.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his return to the cage last month in Saudi Arabia. Back for the first time since being knocked out by Anthony Joshua in March, Francis Ngannou faced Renan Ferreira in the PFL. The bout was the former UFC champion’s first in MMA since defeating Ciryl Gane in January 2022. Ultimately, it took just one round for Ngannou to knockout ‘Problema’.

Following the victory, Francis Ngannou revealed plans to return next spring. Well, when the PFL heavyweight returns, he could be facing former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder. For his part, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang in June.

Earlier this month, Deontay Wilder called for a future fight with Francis Ngannou. The two were previously in discussions to fight in 2023, but ‘The Predator’ instead signed a deal to face Tyson Fury. In his boxing debut last October, Ngannou came up just short against ‘The Gpysy King’, suffering a split-decision defeat.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL SEEMINGLY ACCEPTS CALLOUT FROM HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION DANIEL DUBOIS: “I’LL GET YOU IN LINE”

Francis Ngannou

(via PFL MMA)

Francis Ngannou responds to offer from former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou responded to Deontay Wilder. There, ‘The Predator’ showed interest in renewing talks with the former boxing champion. However, Ngannou added that he’s unsure if he will compete in the PFL next, or head back to the ring.

“Yes, I mean since we spoke nothing has changed.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview, when asked if he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. “In my vision, if I only have a couple of fights left, I would like that to be one of them. No, [I may not compete in boxing next]. I’m going to wait a couple of months to see if the PFL pulls something up.”

He continued, “If not, I will see if there’s something in boxing. But it’s not like it’s [at the] top of my mind. I know I can do each of them [in the future].”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL heavyweight? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the boxing ring?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Related

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson reportedly draws 108 million viewers, Netflix claims

Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024
Jake Paul, Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois

Jake Paul seemingly accepts callout from heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois: "I'll get you in line"

Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

It appears that Jake Paul could end up fighting IBF heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois next.

Darren Till
Tommy Fury

Darren Till claims he'll kick Tommy Fury in the "face" if he's losing in their boxing match

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

Darren Till has a plan in place should he start to lose to Tommy Fury in their boxing match.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield
Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson responds to callout from former boxing rival Evander Holyfield: “The trilogy is our friendship”

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Mike Tyson has responded to a recent callout from long-time boxing rival and fellow legend Evander Holyfield.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul slams Francis Ngannou following criticism of Mike Tyson fight: "Clout chasing doesn't suit you"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul has issued a response to PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia reveals plans to target Jake Paul after boxing suspension ends: "For uncle Mike"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024
Tommy Fury, Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till set for boxing match against Tommy Fury in January

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

Darren Till is set for the first big fight of his post-UFC career as he prepares for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on January 18.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul goes after Dana White following criticism over Mike Tyson fight

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

Jake Paul has taken a shot at UFC president Dana White after the latter criticized the nature of his win over Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White admits Mike Tyson "was right" about his boxing match with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has admitted that Mike Tyson was right about his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson issues first statement following loss to Jake Paul: "I almost died in June"

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last night in Texas.