Ryan Garcia reveals plans to target Jake Paul after boxing suspension ends: “For uncle Mike”

Former boxing champion Ryan Garcia wants to fight Jake Paul in April.

‘KingRy’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since a spring clash with Devin Haney. Despite entering the bout a heavy betting underdog, Ryan Garcia wound up dominating his amateur rival. After three knockdowns across 12 rounds of action, the former interim lightweight champion emerged with a decision win.

However, the victory wasn’t official for long. Following the win, Ryan Garcia failed a drug test and was suspended for one year by the New York Athletic Commission. Furthermore, the 26-year-old boxing star had his win overturned to a no-contest. In his time away from the ring, Garcia has largely remained quiet.

However, Ryan Garcia is tired of waiting on the sidelines. Taking to X earlier today, the young boxing star released a post about his future. There, Garcia revealed plans to face kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition match later this year. However, ‘KingRy’ also showed interest in a future meeting with Jake Paul.

Ight I’ve been quiet for some time but I’ve been cooking on some plans before my actual return to the ring Here is the plan before April Exhibition in December in Japan against the guy who fought aging manny pac and tried to knock him out. And then go after Jake🫡 for uncle… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 18, 2024



Ryan Garcia calls for future boxing match with YouTuber Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia’s post comes just a few days after Jake Paul returned to the boxing ring against Mike Tyson. ‘The Problem Child’ faced the 58-year-old in his first bout up at heavyweight, and largely dominated. Ultimately, Paul handed the legendary ‘Iron Mike’ a unanimous decision defeat after eight rounds of action.

Following the victory, the YouTuber-turned-boxer showed interest in bouts with everyone from Gervonta Davis to Canelo Alvarez. With no clear path moving forward, it’s possible Jake Paul could meet Ryan Garcia in the ring next. Then again, the 27-year-old is reportedly set to move to MMA.

Prior to his boxing match with Mike Tyson, Jake Paul confirmed plans to debut in the PFL next year. Following his win on Friday night, the YouTuber called for a fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor. However, with ‘The Notorious’ still signed with Dana White, there’s no chance that the bout will happen anytime soon.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Jake Paul vs. Ryan Garcia next?