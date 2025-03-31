Canelo Alvarez set for another battle with Noche UFC in September

Canelo Alvarez’s fight later this year looks set to go head to head with Noche UFC, which will take place on the same night.

As we know, Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest stars in combat sports. He has served as a household name in the world of professional boxing for the longest time, and that’ll continue to be the case for as long as he decides to compete. He has fought the best of the best, losing to only Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol throughout the course of his illustrious career. Later this year, the expectation is that he will take on perhaps his biggest challenge yet: Terence Crawford.

While it hasn’t been 100% formally announced, Canelo is likely to face Crawford in Las Vegas, Nevada in a superfight on the weekend of September 13. On the flip side, the UFC announced this past weekend that they’ll be taking their now-annual Noche UFC event to Mexico, with early rumors suggesting Brandon Moreno could wind up fighting for the title in an attempt to become a three-time world champion.

This has, of course, led us down the path of a situation whereby the UFC and Canelo will be locking horns either on the same night or at least the same weekend.