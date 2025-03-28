WATCH | Terence Crawford and Kamaru Usman debate boxing vs. UFC pay: “It’s no comparison”

Boxing champion Terence Crawford and ex-UFC champion Kamaru Usman recently debated fighter pay.

Ever since the UFC began growing in popularity, there have been discussions about fighter pay. While some have attempted to form a union, every effort has ended in failure. Save for a few stars such as Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, most fighters struggle to get big paydays. Some, including Kamaru Usman, have argued that the sport pays better on average than boxing. However, boxers obviously get paid more at the top level.

The former UFC champion’s belief recently led to a debate with boxing champion Terence Crawford. ‘Bud’ is widely considered one of the greatest boxers alive, last scoring a decision win over Israil Madrimov in August. Later this year, Crawford will meet Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, in what will likely be the biggest fight of 2024. Ahead of the bout, the champion sat down for an appearance on Kamaru Usman’s Pound 4 Pound Podcast alongside Henry Cejudo.

During the discussion, the two combat sports stars began to discuss pay. While Kamaru Usman argued that average fighters likely make more than undercard boxers, Terence Crawford disagrees. ‘Bud’ stated that the disparity between the sports regarding pay is so massive, it can’t even be discussed. Crawford even referenced ex-UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley to prove his point. ‘Sugar’ famously made $500,000 in his championship-winning performance against Aljamain Sterling in 2023.

WATCH | Terence Crawford and Kamaru Usman debate boxing vs. UFC pay

“Boxers get paid more than MMA fighters, there’s no comparison.” Terence Crawford stated to ex-UFC champion Kamaru Usman. “No, [it’s not just at the top]. As a whole. For instance, you’ll see [Sean O’Malley] headlining at the Sphere, they’ll probably get a few million dollars. But you’ll see a [boxer] on the undercard of a big show, probably making more money than that guy. [Multiple] guys do. Not me, [guys] on the undercard.”

Kamaru Usman countered, “[They make more] at the top… We don’t want to open the books now. I do agree, at your level. For entry-level UFC fighters, when you first get in, you’ll get 10k and 10k. You go out there and win, that’s $20,000. There’s boxers that are maybe 7-0, 8-0, 10-0, you want this fight? It’s $2,500. That’s all I mean.”

Terence Crawford responded: “UFC, that’s the top of the top. That’s the big stage. Once you make it to the UFC. you’re in the big leagues now. When I make it to the big leagues, when I’m on TV, I’m making more than you’re making when you get to the UFC.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between combat sports stars? Who do you agree with? Terence Crawford or Kamaru Usman?