WATCH | Terence Crawford and Kamaru Usman debate boxing vs. UFC pay: “It’s no comparison”

By Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2025

Boxing champion Terence Crawford and ex-UFC champion Kamaru Usman recently debated fighter pay.

Kamaru Usman, Terence Crawford

Ever since the UFC began growing in popularity, there have been discussions about fighter pay. While some have attempted to form a union, every effort has ended in failure. Save for a few stars such as Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, most fighters struggle to get big paydays. Some, including Kamaru Usman, have argued that the sport pays better on average than boxing. However, boxers obviously get paid more at the top level.

The former UFC champion’s belief recently led to a debate with boxing champion Terence Crawford. ‘Bud’ is widely considered one of the greatest boxers alive, last scoring a decision win over Israil Madrimov in August. Later this year, Crawford will meet Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, in what will likely be the biggest fight of 2024. Ahead of the bout, the champion sat down for an appearance on Kamaru Usman’s Pound 4 Pound Podcast alongside Henry Cejudo.

During the discussion, the two combat sports stars began to discuss pay. While Kamaru Usman argued that average fighters likely make more than undercard boxers, Terence Crawford disagrees. ‘Bud’ stated that the disparity between the sports regarding pay is so massive, it can’t even be discussed. Crawford even referenced ex-UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley to prove his point. ‘Sugar’ famously made $500,000 in his championship-winning performance against Aljamain Sterling in 2023.

RELATED: FORMER UFC HEAVYWEIGHT BRENDAN SCHAUB NAMES HIS PRICE FOR ONE MORE FIGHT: “I HAVEN’T FOUGHT IN HOW MANY YEARS?”

WATCH | Terence Crawford and Kamaru Usman debate boxing vs. UFC pay

“Boxers get paid more than MMA fighters, there’s no comparison.” Terence Crawford stated to ex-UFC champion Kamaru Usman. “No, [it’s not just at the top]. As a whole. For instance, you’ll see [Sean O’Malley] headlining at the Sphere, they’ll probably get a few million dollars. But you’ll see a [boxer] on the undercard of a big show, probably making more money than that guy. [Multiple] guys do. Not me, [guys] on the undercard.”

Kamaru Usman countered, “[They make more] at the top… We don’t want to open the books now. I do agree, at your level. For entry-level UFC fighters, when you first get in, you’ll get 10k and 10k. You go out there and win, that’s $20,000. There’s boxers that are maybe 7-0, 8-0, 10-0, you want this fight? It’s $2,500. That’s all I mean.”

Terence Crawford responded: “UFC, that’s the top of the top. That’s the big stage. Once you make it to the UFC. you’re in the big leagues now. When I make it to the big leagues, when I’m on TV, I’m making more than you’re making when you get to the UFC.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between combat sports stars? Who do you agree with? Terence Crawford or Kamaru Usman?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman Terence Crawford UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor admits UFC career could be over as he focuses on politics: "I'm happy with what I've done"

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Leon Edwards' one-sided loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 28, 2025

Jorge Masvidal has given his take on Leon Edwards’ recent defeat to Sean Brady.

Brandon Moreno
Steve Erceg

UFC Mexico City weigh-in results: One main card fighter misses, headliner made official

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 28, 2025

The UFC Mexico City weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has edge in possible Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 28, 2025

Bo Nickal thinks one fighter has a slight edge in a potential clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Vince Morales
UFC

Vince Morales plans to "break" Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City to save his job: "I have to put him away"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025

Vince Morales believes he could be fighting for his job at UFC Mexico City.

Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer vows to be the first person to KO Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City: "I’m going to send a statement"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025
Brendan Schaub
UFC

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub names his price for one more fight: "I haven't fought in how many years?"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub wants $5 million to step into the cage again.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reveals plan to lure Conor McGregor back to the Octagon at UFC 314

BJ Penn Staff - March 27, 2025

The chances of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC look slimmer by the day, but Michael Chandler isn’t letting his long-time rival off the hook.

Paul Craig, UFC
UFC

UFC star Paul Craig reveals ‘really bad eating disorder’ impacted middleweight performances

BJ Penn Staff - March 27, 2025

Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig has had some disappointing performances in the Octagon lately, but he claims that’s partly because of some health issues he’s been facing outside it.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder reveals surprising strategy for Bo Nickal fight at UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

Reinier De Ridder thinks he knows the direction his fight with Bo Nickal could go.