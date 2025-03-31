Mike Perry reveals discussions for short-notice Misfits MMA fight against Dillon Danis: “Let’s do it!”

Mike Perry is currently in talks for an April fight with Dillon Danis in Misfits MMA.

‘El Jefe’ was set to return to the boxing ring earlier this month under the Misfits Boxing banner. Dillon Danis hasn’t been seen in action since his loss to Logan Paul in late 2023, but he accepted a short-notice bout against KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ was initially set to face footballer Wayne Bridge, but the bout was canceled after the 44-year-old withdrew. For his part, KSI withdrew from the bout earlier this month due to illness.

As of now, Dillon Danis is expected to meet former interim UFC champion Tony Ferguson at GFL 2 in May. However, the grappler could wind up competing under the Misfits banner after all. Earlier today, BKFC ‘King of Violence’ champion Mike Perry revealed ongoing talks for himself to meet Danis in the first-ever MMA fight in the promotion. ‘El Jefe’ has wanted to fight in the cage for a while now, and he might finally get his wish.

For his part, ‘Platinum’ hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match against Jake Paul last summer. Stepping up on short notice after Mike Tyson withdrew, Mike Perry was largely battered by ‘The Problem Child’ en route to a sixth-round stoppage loss. While the ex-UFC fighter has been linked to a showdown in BKFC with Robbie Lawler, he could wind up facing Dillon Danis in the cage instead.

RELATED: FORMER BOXING CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER SET FOR JUNE RETURN AGAINST TYRRELL HERNDON

🚨 Mike Perry tells us he has received a short-notice call for a MMA fight with Dillon Danis in Misfits: “KSI is out. Dillon Danis wants to fight MMA. I’m saying yes, but we gotta see… It would be in April. I’ll just stop them takedowns. He’s gonna have to pull guard and I… pic.twitter.com/ntSWemfSrq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2025

Mike Perry reveals talks for April bout against Dillon Danis in Misfits MMA

“It looks like I might be getting this last-minute [fight] that I said yes to. Then it’s just in the gym preparing, and nothing is going to take me out of that zone. I’ll be in the gym twice a day, focused on what I need to do… Well, why not? Just for you, Ariel, KSI is out. Dillon Danis wants to fight in MMA, and I’m saying yes. But we’ve got to see what Mams [Taylor] is coming up with over there in Misfits.” Mike Perry stated earlier today. “He was going to fight KSI in what, boxing? Yeah, it looks like the date changed a little bit, but it’s not too far away.”

He continued, “I don’t want to get in trouble for dropping that. But why not? I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA. But, they need to come correct, it’s a last-minute call… It would be in April. I’m going to get in so much trouble. Yeah, [in MMA]. Shoutout Mams bro, Dillon wants it.. Let’s do it.”

While Mike Perry didn’t reveal the date for a potential fight with Dillon Danis, the only Misfits event next month is slated for April 12th in Derby, England. The event is set to be headlined by a light-heavyweight bout between boxers Idris Virgo and Ty Mitchell.

What do you make of this Misfits Boxing news? Do you want to see Mike Perry vs. Dillon Danis?