Mike Tyson issues first statement following loss to Jake Paul: “I almost died in June”
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last night in Texas.
Tyson (50-7) and Paul (11-1) squared off in a professional boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds last night at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Mike Tyson, 58, was competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride in June of 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ had competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, in a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.
As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay. That win served as ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.
While Mike Tyson came out aggressively in the first two rounds of the contest, he seemingly went into defensive mode after eating a big combination of hooks from Jake Paul in the third round. Paul went on to cruise to a lopsided unanimous decision win, this after outpointing ‘Iron Mike’ with his jab the remainder of the bout.
Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72 x2, 79-73)
Tyson took to ‘X‘ on Saturday afternoon where he issued the following statement explaining why he is “grateful” for last night’s bout with Paul:
This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.
I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.
“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏”
During his post-fight interview, Mike Tyson suggested that he is likely not done competing and even went as far as to callout Jake’s brother Logan.
