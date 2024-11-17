Mike Tyson issues first statement following loss to Jake Paul: “I almost died in June”

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last night in Texas.

Mike Tyson

Tyson (50-7) and Paul (11-1) squared off in a professional boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds last night at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson, 58, was competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride in June of 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ had competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, in a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay. That win served as ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

While Mike Tyson came out aggressively in the first two rounds of the contest, he seemingly went into defensive mode after eating a big combination of hooks from Jake Paul in the third round. Paul went on to cruise to a lopsided unanimous decision win, this after outpointing ‘Iron Mike’ with his jab the remainder of the bout.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72 x2, 79-73)

Tyson took to ‘X‘ on Saturday afternoon where he issued the following statement explaining why he is “grateful” for last night’s bout with Paul:

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏”

During his post-fight interview, Mike Tyson suggested that he is likely not done competing and even went as far as to callout Jake’s brother Logan.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul admits carrying Mike Tyson during parts of their boxing match

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Fight fans slam Netflix for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streaming issues

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Fight fans and some UFC fighters slammed Netflix for the streaming issues during Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last night.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou sends warning to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson fight: "I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps"

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Current PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sent a warning to Jake Paul following his victory over Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, several pro boxers took to social media to share their thoughts on the contest.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, UFC Fighters, React
Jake Paul

UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Several UFC fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Highlights

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson explains why he slapped Jake Paul in viral weigh-in skirmish

Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul is responsible for getting slapped by the heavyweight boxing great at their final pre-fight staredown.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

REPORT | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will make upwards of $60 million for Netflix boxing match

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2024

Tonight’s professional boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will be quite the payday for both.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Fight Card, Start Times, Where to Watch

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

It’s almost time for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson to square off in an absolutely huge boxing match in Arlington, Texas tonight.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

WATCH | Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during faceoff following weigh-in

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during their faceoff following weigh-ins on Thursday night.