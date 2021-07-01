Vicente Luque Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 21-7-1

FAQ's

Vicente Luque next fight? N/A

Vicente Luque last fight? Vicente Luque won their last fight against Michael Chiesa by Submission (Brabo Choke) on Aug. 07, 2021 at UFC 265 - Lewis vs. Gane.

Is Vicente Luque retired? Vicente Luque last fought Michael Chiesa 8 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Vicente Luque from? Vicente Luque is from Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil.

Has Vicente Luque ever been knocked out? Vicente Luque has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 2 times their last loss coming by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) to Carlos Alexandre Pereira on Jul / 13 / 2013 at Smash - Smash Fight 2