advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Vicente Luque Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 21-7-1

Luque was born in Westwood, New Jersey, on November 27, 1991, to a Brazilian mother and a Chilean father. His maternal grandmother was a diplomat, and as a result, his mother was mostly raised in Chile, where she met and married his father before relocating to the United States. Luque was raised trilingual, speaking Portuguese, Spanish and English. Luque began training in various forms of martial arts as a youngster, initially karate at the age of three. When Vicente was six, his parents separated and he moved to Brazil with his mom, where he continued training karate until the age of ten. After a spell with soccer, he started training in Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a teenager before transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2008. In 2021, he was promoted to black belt in both Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Luta Livre on the same day.

Last Fight: Michael Chiesa
Age: 30
Height 5'11"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "The Silent Assassin"
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Cerrado MMA
21 Wins
KO / TKO
11
52%
Submission
8
38%
Decisions
2
9%
7 Losses
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
2
28%
Decisions
5
71%

Wiki Stats

Reach 75 in (192 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Cerrado MMA (2007–present) Blackzilians (2014–2017) Sanford MMA (2017–present)
Rank Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva
Years active 2009–present

FAQ's

Vicente Luque next fight?
N/A
Vicente Luque last fight?
Vicente Luque won their last fight against Michael Chiesa by Submission (Brabo Choke) on Aug. 07, 2021 at UFC 265 - Lewis vs. Gane.
Is Vicente Luque retired?
Vicente Luque last fought Michael Chiesa 8 months and 26 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Vicente Luque from?
Vicente Luque is from Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil.
Has Vicente Luque ever been knocked out?
Vicente Luque has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 2 times their last loss coming by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) to Carlos Alexandre Pereira on Jul / 13 / 2013 at Smash - Smash Fight 2
How long has Vicente Luque been fighting?
Vicente Luque has been fighting for a period of 12 years 1 month and 10 days, their first fight was on Jun. 27, 2009 at FC300 - Fight Club 300. They have accumalated roughly 4 hours, 0 minutes and 26 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Michael Chiesa UFC 265 - Lewis vs. Gane
Aug/07/2021 		Submission (Brabo Choke) Kerry Hatley 1 3:25
win Tyron Woodley UFC 260 - Miocic vs. Ngannou 2
Mar/27/2021 		Submission (Brabo Choke) Jason Herzog 1 3:56
win Randy Brown UFC Fight Night 173 - Brunson vs. Shahbazyan
Aug/01/2020 		KO (Knee and Punches) Mark Smith 2 4:56
win Niko Price UFC 249 - Ferguson vs. Gaethje
May/09/2020 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Jason Herzog 3 3:37
loss Stephen Thompson UFC 244 - Masvidal vs. Diaz
Nov/02/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Keith Peterson 3 5:00
win Mike Perry UFC Fight Night 156 - Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2
Aug/10/2019 		Decision (Split) Eduardo Herdy 3 5:00
win Derrick Krantz UFC Fight Night 152 - Dos Anjos vs. Lee
May/18/2019 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 3:52
win Bryan Barberena UFC on ESPN 1 - Ngannou vs. Velasquez
Feb/17/2019 		TKO (Knees and Punches) Jason Herzog 3 4:54
win Jalin Turner UFC 229 - Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor
Oct/06/2018 		KO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 1 3:52
win Chad Laprise UFC Fight Night 129 - Maia vs. Usman
May/19/2018 		KO (Punches) Marc Goddard 1 4:16
win Niko Price UFC Fight Night 119 - Brunson vs. Machida
Oct/28/2017 		Submission (Brabo Choke) Fernando Portella 2 4:08
loss Leon Edwards UFC Fight Night 107 - Manuwa vs. Anderson
Mar/18/2017 		Decision (Unanimous) Grant Waterman 3 5:00
win Belal Muhammad UFC 205 - Alvarez vs. McGregor
Nov/12/2016 		KO (Punches) John McCarthy 1 1:19
win Hector Urbina UFC Fight Night 95 - Cyborg vs. Lansberg
Sep/24/2016 		KO (Punch) Fernando Portella 1 1:00
win Alvaro Herrera UFC Fight Night 90 - Dos Anjos vs. Alvarez
Jul/07/2016 		Submission (Brabo Choke) Chris Tognoni 2 3:52
win Hayder Hassan UFC on Fox 17 - Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2
Dec/19/2015 		Technical Submission (Anaconda Choke) Jorge Alonso 1 2:13
loss Michael Graves UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 21 Finale
Jul/12/2015 		Decision (Unanimous) Yves Lavigne 3 5:00
win Paulistenio Rocha ADJF - Acai do Japa Fight
Jun/21/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
loss Carlos Alexandre Pereira Smash - Smash Fight 2
Jul/13/2013 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) Flavio Almendra 3 0:44
win Marcelo Lisboa CF - Capital Fight 5
May/10/2013 		TKO 1 0:00
win Yuri Moura Imperium - MMA Pro 2
Mar/09/2013 		Submission (Anaconda Choke) Iure Campos 2 1:07
loss Alfredo Souza CPMMAF - Champion Fights
Aug/04/2012 		Decision (Split) 3 5:00
win Thiago Santos Spartan MMA - Spartan MMA 2012
Apr/28/2012 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:00
win Darlan Almeida DF - Demo Fight 6
Nov/19/2011 		Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) 1 3:25
loss Marcos Antonio Santana JF - Jungle Fight 27
Apr/21/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Carlos Barreto 3 5:00
draw Rodrigo Medeiros Shooto Brazil - Shooto Brazil 18
Sep/17/2010 		Draw 3 5:00
loss Felipe Portela CF - Capital Fight 2
Jun/05/2010 		Submission (Triangle Armbar) 3 3:00
win Pedro Borges dos Santos TG - The Gladiators 2
Oct/24/2009 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 3:58
win Andre Playboy FC300 - Fight Club 300
Jun/27/2009 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:52
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x