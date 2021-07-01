|Last Fight:
|Michael Chiesa
|Age:
|30
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Silent Assassin"
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|Cerrado MMA
|Reach
|75 in (192 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Cerrado MMA (2007–present) Blackzilians (2014–2017) Sanford MMA (2017–present)
|Rank
|Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva
|Years active
|2009–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Michael Chiesa
|UFC 265 - Lewis vs. Gane
Aug/07/2021
|Submission (Brabo Choke)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|3:25
|win
|Tyron Woodley
|UFC 260 - Miocic vs. Ngannou 2
Mar/27/2021
|Submission (Brabo Choke)
|Jason Herzog
|1
|3:56
|win
|Randy Brown
|UFC Fight Night 173 - Brunson vs. Shahbazyan
Aug/01/2020
|KO (Knee and Punches)
|Mark Smith
|2
|4:56
|win
|Niko Price
|UFC 249 - Ferguson vs. Gaethje
May/09/2020
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|3:37
|loss
|Stephen Thompson
|UFC 244 - Masvidal vs. Diaz
Nov/02/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mike Perry
|UFC Fight Night 156 - Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2
Aug/10/2019
|Decision (Split)
|Eduardo Herdy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Derrick Krantz
|UFC Fight Night 152 - Dos Anjos vs. Lee
May/18/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|3:52
|win
|Bryan Barberena
|UFC on ESPN 1 - Ngannou vs. Velasquez
Feb/17/2019
|TKO (Knees and Punches)
|Jason Herzog
|3
|4:54
|win
|Jalin Turner
|UFC 229 - Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor
Oct/06/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|1
|3:52
|win
|Chad Laprise
|UFC Fight Night 129 - Maia vs. Usman
May/19/2018
|KO (Punches)
|Marc Goddard
|1
|4:16
|win
|Niko Price
|UFC Fight Night 119 - Brunson vs. Machida
Oct/28/2017
|Submission (Brabo Choke)
|Fernando Portella
|2
|4:08
|loss
|Leon Edwards
|UFC Fight Night 107 - Manuwa vs. Anderson
Mar/18/2017
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Grant Waterman
|3
|5:00
|win
|Belal Muhammad
|UFC 205 - Alvarez vs. McGregor
Nov/12/2016
|KO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|1
|1:19
|win
|Hector Urbina
|UFC Fight Night 95 - Cyborg vs. Lansberg
Sep/24/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Fernando Portella
|1
|1:00
|win
|Alvaro Herrera
|UFC Fight Night 90 - Dos Anjos vs. Alvarez
Jul/07/2016
|Submission (Brabo Choke)
|Chris Tognoni
|2
|3:52
|win
|Hayder Hassan
|UFC on Fox 17 - Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2
Dec/19/2015
|Technical Submission (Anaconda Choke)
|Jorge Alonso
|1
|2:13
|loss
|Michael Graves
|UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 21 Finale
Jul/12/2015
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Yves Lavigne
|3
|5:00
|win
|Paulistenio Rocha
|ADJF - Acai do Japa Fight
Jun/21/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Carlos Alexandre Pereira
|Smash - Smash Fight 2
Jul/13/2013
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|Flavio Almendra
|3
|0:44
|win
|Marcelo Lisboa
|CF - Capital Fight 5
May/10/2013
|TKO
|1
|0:00
|win
|Yuri Moura
|Imperium - MMA Pro 2
Mar/09/2013
|Submission (Anaconda Choke)
|Iure Campos
|2
|1:07
|loss
|Alfredo Souza
|CPMMAF - Champion Fights
Aug/04/2012
|Decision (Split)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Thiago Santos
|Spartan MMA - Spartan MMA 2012
Apr/28/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:00
|win
|Darlan Almeida
|DF - Demo Fight 6
Nov/19/2011
|Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke)
|1
|3:25
|loss
|Marcos Antonio Santana
|JF - Jungle Fight 27
Apr/21/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Carlos Barreto
|3
|5:00
|draw
|Rodrigo Medeiros
|Shooto Brazil - Shooto Brazil 18
Sep/17/2010
|Draw
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Felipe Portela
|CF - Capital Fight 2
Jun/05/2010
|Submission (Triangle Armbar)
|3
|3:00
|win
|Pedro Borges dos Santos
|TG - The Gladiators 2
Oct/24/2009
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|3:58
|win
|Andre Playboy
|FC300 - Fight Club 300
Jun/27/2009
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:52