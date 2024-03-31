Pros react after Joaquin Buckley finishes Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Joaquin Buckley.

Luque (22-10 MMA) had most previously competed in August of last year, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Silent Assassin’, who had suffered losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal in his two prior efforts.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (18-6 MMA) entered tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Alex Morono this past October. ‘New Mansa’ had gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Joaquin Buckley. ‘New Mansa’ was able to dictate the pace of the fight thanks to his big power shots. After pretty clearly winning the opening round, Buckley was able to take top control on the ground after Luque pulled guard. That proved to be a big mistake for ‘The Silent Assassin’ as Buckley proceeded to unload nasty ground and pound to force the referee stoppage.

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Joaquin Buckley def. Vicente Luque via TKO at 3:17 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Luque vs. Buckley’ below:

So let’s go to main event of the night Vincent X Joaquim because After is girls fight — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 31, 2024

10-9 Buckley after R1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 31, 2024

Great performance brotha @Newmansa94 happy for you!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 31, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Joaquin Buckley defeating Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City:

Luque pulls guard and Buckley pounds away from top to score the TKO. He is only the second fighter to defeat Luque by TKO/KO in his career. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 31, 2024

That was a great performance by Buckley. Career best win — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 31, 2024

Congrats to Buckley that was a great performance #UFCAtlanticCity — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 31, 2024

Everyone going to a pool party before their fights now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 31, 2024

BUCKLEY HAMMERS HIS WAY TO A BIG WIN 🔨 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/wt09AB2Wiz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2024

Who would you like to see Joaquin Buckley fight next following his TKO victory over Vicente Luque this evening in New Jersey?