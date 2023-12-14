Ian Machado Garry issues statement after being forced out of UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque: “This annoys me more than anyone”

UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has released a statement after being forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque.

Just a matter of hours ago, UFC president Dana White confirmed the news that Ian Machado Garry is out of his scheduled bout with Vicente Luque this weekend. It was said that he initially had the flu, which turned into pneumonia. This comes at the end of a tumultuous few weeks for the youngster with fighters and fans trolling him constantly on social media.

Now, the Irishman has to regroup and go back to the drawing board. The UFC may decide to rebook the contest with Luque, or they may go in a different direction altogether.

In a statement that’s been put out by Ariel Helwani, Machado Garry made it clear that the decision not to fight wasn’t made by him.