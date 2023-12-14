Ian Machado Garry issues statement after being forced out of UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque: “This annoys me more than anyone”

By Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has released a statement after being forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque.

Ian Machado Garry

Just a matter of hours ago, UFC president Dana White confirmed the news that Ian Machado Garry is out of his scheduled bout with Vicente Luque this weekend. It was said that he initially had the flu, which turned into pneumonia. This comes at the end of a tumultuous few weeks for the youngster with fighters and fans trolling him constantly on social media.

Now, the Irishman has to regroup and go back to the drawing board. The UFC may decide to rebook the contest with Luque, or they may go in a different direction altogether.

In a statement that’s been put out by Ariel Helwani, Machado Garry made it clear that the decision not to fight wasn’t made by him.

Machado Garry releases statement

“I have pneumonia. They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call. This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

Helwani made sure to note that Machado Garry “sounds quite bad” following their conversation. Just a few hours prior to this news breaking, his partner noted that Ian had every intention of attending the press conference on Thursday, despite not showing up for media day.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this is unfortunate news for the 25-year-old. Instead of having the chance to shut up the doubters, he now has to wait a bit longer before getting back in the cage.

What do you believe is next for Ian Machado Garry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

