Vicente Luque cleared for return against Rafael dos Anjos after 2022 brain hemorrhage

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque had to undergo additional testing to face Rafael dos Anjos in August.

‘The Silent Assassin’ is currently slated to return opposite the former UFC champion next month. For his part, Rafael dos Anjos last submitted Bryan Barberena last December in his most recent appearance. As of now, the two are expected to headline UFC Vegas 79, in an important one for Vicente Luque.

Vicente Luque is expected to enter UFC Vegas 79 opposite the former champion riding a two-fight losing streak. Last year, the Brazilian suffered two lopsided losses at the hands of Belal Muhammad, as well as Geoff Neal. Nearly a year on from that knockout loss to ‘Hands of Steel’, he’s finally set to return.

Following that fight, Vicente Luque reportedly suffered a brain bleed. The news was first reported by MMA Junkie and stemmed from a special meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The purpose of the meeting was to approve his, as well as many other fighters’ licenses to compete in the state.

However, the Brazilian had to jump through more hoops than normal to return in August. NAC executive director Jeff Mullen later confirmed that due to the brain hemorrhage, Vicente Luque had to undergo additional medical testing. Luckily, he passed and will be facing Rafael dos Anjos next month.

“He suffered a brain bleed [a year ago],” NAC executive director Jeff Mullen stated to MMA Junkie. “He had a suspension of one year, he had to bring before the commission clearance from a neurosurgeon and a neurologist independently who recommended he be licensed. We have that material… I have faith in our doctors.”

It’s worth noting that Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos was originally slated for UFC Vegas 77 this month. However, it was the additional medical testing that likely caused the fight to be moved. Nonetheless, the Brazilians will get the chance to clash in just a few short weeks.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos?