Just Scrap Radio Ep. 148 with Ian Machado Garry, Vicente Luque, Dustin Jacoby, and Brian Kelleher

By Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

The 148th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 296.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 148, UFC 296

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry (1:45). Next, ninth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (16:11). 15th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (30:51) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher (44:39).

Ian Machado Garry opens up the show to preview his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque. Ian talks about fighting a former teammate and whether or not there was any hesitation in accepting the fight. He then chats about the Leon Edwards gym incident and whether or not there is any truth to it. Garry then talks about what he wants next after Luque and how far he is away from a title shot.

Vicente Luque then comes on to preview his UFC 296 scrap against Ian Machado Garry. Vicente talks about training with Ian in the past and Henri Hooft not being in his corner for this matchup. The Brazilian talks about who he has been working with Garry and the style matchup with him. He then talks about what a win does for him and the state of the welterweight division.

Dustin Jacoby stops by to preview his UFC 296 fight against Alonzo Menifield. Dustin talks about his last win over Kennedy Nzechukwu and snapping his two-fight losing streak. He then chats about the style matchup with Menifield and what a win over him does for him. Dustin also talks about the light heavyweight division and wanting to rematch Alex Pereira in MMA in the future.

Brian Kelleher closes out the program to discuss his UFC 296 fight against Cody Garbrandt. Brian talks about getting surgery and whether or not he thought it would be a career. He also talks about being on a two-fight losing streak and whether or not he was surprised to get the former champion. He also chats about what a win does for him and his goal for 2024.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

