WATCH | Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland exchange videos verbally agreeing to UFC 296 bout

By Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland might get to fight each other after all.

Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque

The Brazilian was slated to return to the ring this Saturday night at UFC 296 against Ian Garry. However, that battle between teammates was derailed due to ‘The Future’ coming down with an illness. As a result, he pulled out of his fight with Vicente Luque late last night. However, it didn’t take long for Kevin Holland to answer the call.

‘Trailblazers’ has been out of action since a decision defeat to Jack Della Maddalena in September. That defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for Kevin Holland. However, if he can have his way, he will be facing Vicente Luque on Saturday. Over the last few hours, the two have exchanged callout videos on social media.

Kevin Holland released the first video on Instagram, calling to replace Ian Garry in a 180-pound catchweight bout. Later, Vicente Luque put out a video of his own, accepting the challenge. As of now, the UFC has failed to put the fight together, but both men have shown interest in making it a reality.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING OFFERS OFFICIAL PREDICTION FOR LEON EDWARDS VS. COLBY COVINGTON: “I DON’T THINK IT’S GOING TO BE EASY”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kevin holland (@trailblaze2top)

“If you don’t make it to the fight, you lose the fight,” Kevin Holland stated in a video callout he released to Instagram earlier today, offering to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296. “I guess all those f*cking memes worked!”

It took only a few short hours for the Brazilian to answer that callout. On Instagram, Vicente Luque accepted Kevin Holland’s callout and called on the UFC to make the bout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicente Luque (@luquevicente)


“So guys I saw that Kevin Holland wants to jump in and substitute for the fight Saturday night,” Vicente Luque stated in a video of his own, released to Instagram earlier today. “I want to tell you guys that I’m down. So Kevin, if you’re really down to come here, let’s do this. Let’s mix it up, let’s get in that octagon and go to war.”

He continued, “Hey, I’m willing to do 180 [pounds] also. So, we can do it at 180. Let’s put on a show for the crowd.”

While the two welterweights have shown interest in facing off this Saturday, the UFC is yet to make the bout. Furthermore, a featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell has been added to the UFC 296 main card already. Although, it wouldn’t be beyond the promotion to change around the bout order.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland at UFC 296 this Saturday? Who do you got in that possible catchweight bout?

Related

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the "clown" he is at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023
David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson explains why he's glad that he trained with David Goggins: "One of the hardest things I've done"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is happy that he took time to train with David Goggins.

Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have “destroyed” Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have ‘destroyed’ Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300: “This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane!”

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Dana White is teasing a ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300.

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington reveals the real reason why he wants to fight 'amateur jabroni' Sean Strickland: "Can you all not relate?"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Sean Strickland over his comments about women.

Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Michael Bisping offers official prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: "I don't think it's going to be easy"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards believes Colby Covington will retire or go to lightweight after UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Leon Edwards believes UFC 296 will be the final time Colby Covington fights at welterweight.

Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

On the main card of UFC 296, an intriguing lightweight bout goes down as Paddy Pimblett takes on Tony Ferguson. Heading into the fight, Pimblett is a sizeable -330 favorite while ‘El Cucuy’ is a +240 underdog on FanDuel.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett shares advice to the “crabs in the UFC” being paid 12/12: “Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality”

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on the ongoing debate regarding fighter pay in the promotion.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry issues statement after being forced out of UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque: "This annoys me more than anyone"

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry has released a statement after being forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque.