WATCH | Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland exchange videos verbally agreeing to UFC 296 bout

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland might get to fight each other after all.

The Brazilian was slated to return to the ring this Saturday night at UFC 296 against Ian Garry. However, that battle between teammates was derailed due to ‘The Future’ coming down with an illness. As a result, he pulled out of his fight with Vicente Luque late last night. However, it didn’t take long for Kevin Holland to answer the call.

‘Trailblazers’ has been out of action since a decision defeat to Jack Della Maddalena in September. That defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for Kevin Holland. However, if he can have his way, he will be facing Vicente Luque on Saturday. Over the last few hours, the two have exchanged callout videos on social media.

Kevin Holland released the first video on Instagram, calling to replace Ian Garry in a 180-pound catchweight bout. Later, Vicente Luque put out a video of his own, accepting the challenge. As of now, the UFC has failed to put the fight together, but both men have shown interest in making it a reality.

“If you don’t make it to the fight, you lose the fight,” Kevin Holland stated in a video callout he released to Instagram earlier today, offering to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296. “I guess all those f*cking memes worked!”

It took only a few short hours for the Brazilian to answer that callout. On Instagram, Vicente Luque accepted Kevin Holland’s callout and called on the UFC to make the bout.

“So guys I saw that Kevin Holland wants to jump in and substitute for the fight Saturday night,” Vicente Luque stated in a video of his own, released to Instagram earlier today. “I want to tell you guys that I’m down. So Kevin, if you’re really down to come here, let’s do this. Let’s mix it up, let’s get in that octagon and go to war.”

He continued, “Hey, I’m willing to do 180 [pounds] also. So, we can do it at 180. Let’s put on a show for the crowd.”

While the two welterweights have shown interest in facing off this Saturday, the UFC is yet to make the bout. Furthermore, a featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell has been added to the UFC 296 main card already. Although, it wouldn’t be beyond the promotion to change around the bout order.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland at UFC 296 this Saturday? Who do you got in that possible catchweight bout?