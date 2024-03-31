UFC Atlantic City Results: Joaquin Buckley TKO’s Vicente Luque (Video)

By Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlantic City results, including the co-main event between Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley.

Joaquin Buckley

Luque (22-9 MMA) most recently competed in August of last year, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Silent Assassin’, who had previously suffered losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal respectively.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (17-6 MMA) enters tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Alex Morono this past October. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Atlantic City main event begins and Buckley leaps in with a flying kick. Vicente Luque responds with a low kick. Buckley replies with one of his own. Another low kick from Luque. And another. He attempts to go high but is blocked. ‘New Mansa’ looking to establish his range. Vicente lands another low kick. He steps in with a kick to the body, but Buckley counters with a flurry to the body. Another heavy low kick from ‘The Silent Assassin’. He lands a beautiful counter as Joaquin Buckley looks to get inside. A big body kick from Luque. Two minutes remain. Buckley with a right hand over the top. Luque slips and is allowed to get back to his feet. The Brazilian with a low kick. Buckley rips the body. He attempts a high kick but Luque counters with a low kick and knocks him to the floor. Joaquin pops back up to his feet. He charges at Vicente with a flurry. Luque shoots for a takedown. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Atlantic City co-main event begins and Vicente Luque partially connects with a head kick over the top. Joaquin Buckley leaps in with a flying knee followed by a flurry of punches. He connects with a big 1-2 that backs Luque up. The Brazilian circles off the fence and gets back to range. Luque with a hard low kick. Buckey replies with big combination. ‘New Mansa’ goes to the body with a kick. He connects with a big left hook and then just misses with a wild right. Luque shoots for a takedown and opts to pull guard. Buckley postures up and begins to rain down big shots. Big lefts and rights. Luque looks to spin but there is nowhere to go. Huge shots now. This is about to be stopped and it is. WOW!

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Joaquin Buckley def. Vicente Luque via TKO at 3:17 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Buckley fight next following his TKO victory over Luque this evening in New Jersey?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joaquin Buckley UFC UFC Atlantic City Vicente Luque

