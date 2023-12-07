Vicente Luque believes Ian Garry’s disrespect could lead to Kill Cliff ban: “Everybody has my back”

By Josh Evanoff - December 7, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has discussed his upcoming fight with Ian Garry.

Vicente Luque and Ian Garry

‘The Silent Assassin’ and ‘The Future’ are currently slated to clash at UFC 296 later this month. For Vicente Luque, the bout will be his first since a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in August. Meanwhile, Ian Garry has been out of action since a victory over Neil Magny in August.

The battle between teammates got off to a solid start. Following the fight announcement. Ian Garry shared a private conversation with himself and Vicente Luque. That respectful conversation about their bout seems like years ago at this point. In the build to the fight, the Irishman mocked the Brazilian’s decision to get baptized on Instagram.

However, that’s not all. In the last few weeks, Ian Garry has found himself in hot water for a variety of reasons. Not only with other fighters, such as Sean Strickland but with his own gym. Names such as Brendan Allen have taken aim at the Irishman for “selling his soul”, and being disrespectful. It appears that Vicente Luque agrees with that assessment.

The Brazilian discussed the bout in a recent interview with MiddleEasy. There, Vicente Luque opined that Ian Garry’s recent trash talk against him could result in him not being allowed to return to Kill Cliff FC. As of now, the young fighter is training elsewhere, leaving the gym in preparation for the UFC 296 fight against his teammate.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND DETAILS “AWKWARD” RUN-IN WITH “F**KING CUCK” IAN GARRY AT THE UFC PI

Vicente Luque

Image via: @luquevicente on Instagram

“We’re tough guys, [but] there is some things that we find disrespectful,” Vicente Luque stated to MiddleEasy, discussing his upcoming UFC 296 bout against Kill Cliff FC teammate Ian Garry. “I’m sure a lot of guys didn’t appreciate the comment he made in my Instagram [comment section]. I myself, did feel like that was disrespect. I’m not going to take it personally, but I did feel like hey, I was doing something really important for me. I posted about it, and he chose to make fun of it.”

He continued, “I’m sure many guys look at that, and think ‘Hey, he was a teammate for us. Now he’s fighting against one of us and he decides to change his attitude?’ I don’t know. Maybe at the end when everything is said and done, he can work to get go back into the team and train.”

“…With time, if Ian wants to get back to the team, eventually maybe. Maybe he can get back. But right now, I’m the guy on the team, so everybody has my back. I really appreciate that. It’s good to be part of a time like Kill Cliff , like I’ve been for so long. We’ve had different names in all these years, but still the same crew. To have all these guys supporting me, it’s really positive.”

What do you make of these comments from Vicente Luque? Do you believe he’ll defeat Ian Garry at UFC 296 later this month?

Related

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz reveals he's set for shoulder surgery, out of UFC 297 rematch against Aleksandar Rakic

Cole Shelton - December 7, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski feels Ilia Topuria may have been "rushed" into UFC 298 title fight: "I just haven’t seen that elite stuff yet"

Fernando Quiles - December 7, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t exactly agree with others who say that Ilia Topuria is already on an elite level.

Jon Jones Anthony Smith
Jon Jones

Anthony Smith doesn't think Jon Jones owes anyone anything amid Tom Aspinall's call to have UFC champion stripped

Fernando Quiles - December 7, 2023

Anthony Smith doesn’t feel Jon Jones should be stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland details “awkward” run-in with “f**king cuck” Ian Garry at the UFC PI

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has detailed the run-in he had with fellow fighter Ian Garry at the UFC PI.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell steps in on short notice to fight Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is set to step in on short notice to face Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose calls for "the easiest fight in the UFC" Mark Madsen at UFC 299 after slam KO win

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023
Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno billed to be backup fighter for UFC 296 flyweight title fight

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Brandon Moreno will be the backup fighter for the UFC 296 flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval.

Tim Elliott
UFC

Tim Elliott details why he sponsored Tony Soto ahead of his fight against Kevin Croom who allegedly slept with his ex-wife

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Tim Elliott has opened up on why he decided to sponsor Tony Soto ahead of his BKFC fight against UFC veteran Kevin Croom.

Chris Gutierrez
Song Yadong

Chris Gutierrez reveals he's "scared shitless" about fighting Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 83

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Chris Gutierrez says he is scared to fight and is afraid of his upcoming fight against Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 83 on Saturday.

Michael Chandler and Ric Flair
Ric Flair

WATCH | Michael Chandler and Ric Flair get into a hilarious bar fight

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler still isn’t able to fight Conor McGregor, so a bar outing with Ric Flair will have to do.